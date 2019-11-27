Lions Clubs International added childhood cancer as a focus in 2019.
While some clubs raise money for finding a cure for childhood cancer, the Chanhassen Lions took an opportunity to help children undergoing treatment in the Pediatric Cancer Care department at Children’s Minnesota.
The Lions donated $800 worth of toys and gift cards for those families. The Lions raised the funds at its annual golf tournament.
The Chanhassen Lions thank ABC & Toy Zone Chanhassen for the assistance, and hope to have a separate fundraiser in 2020 specifically for pediatric cancer care, according to a press release.
“This is just one way that that the Chanhassen Lions Club impacts our great city,” said Glenn Kaufmann, of the Chanhassen Lions Club. “We can’t do it alone. We are always looking for other men, women or couples who want to get more involved in supporting our city.”
Along with diabetes, environment, hunger relief and vision, childhood cancer is another cause that the 1.4 million Lions around the world strive to impact in their local communities.
For more information about the Chanhassen Lions email chanhassenlionsclub@gmail.com, or call 612-770-0015.