A duly convened Carver County grand jury returned an indictment on Tuesday, Aug. 10, charging Joseph Thomas Ness, of Chanhassen, with first degree murder in the fatal shooting of his sister on May 8, Carver County Attorney Mark Metz announced Thursday.
Prior to the grand jury indictment, Ness was charged with second degree intentional murder, according to a Carver County press release.
At approximately 2:20 p.m. on Saturday, May 8, Carver County deputies were dispatched to the 3000 block of Landings Drive in Chanhassen, regarding a fire alarm, the release states. While responding, the dispatcher received another call reporting a shooting at the residence.
The other 911 call was placed by a neighbor after Ness' mom went to them and said “Joey shot and killed Noelle,” the release states. Sheriff's deputies said Ness' mom stated there were multiple weapons in the home and she didn’t know where her son had gone.
Another resident, approximately a half-mile north of the Ness residence, called 911 at approximately 3:05 p.m. The resident stated that a man had walked onto her property from the public trail that bordered her property.
According to the release, the caller said the man, later identified as Ness, said “Please help me. I need your help. I need you to call the police for me. I just killed my sister. I want to surrender peacefully. I am unarmed.”
Deputies arrived and took Ness into custody without further incident at approximately 3:15 p.m., the complaint said.
Once Ness was arrested, deputies entered the residence on the 3000 block of Landings Drive. Deputies reported finding hundreds of spent rifle casings and defects in the walls and shattered windows consistent with gunfire.
Noelle Ness, 25, was found dead in her bedroom. She had been shot 18 times with a semi-automatic rifle. Paramedics arrived at the scene and pronounced her dead.
According to the release, in the execution of a subsequent search warrant, several AR-15 and AK-47 rifles were seized, along with ammunition, high-capacity drum magazines and tactical gear.
The omnibus hearing related to the charge is set for 8:30 a.m. Oct. 6 at the Carver County Courthouse.