A Chanhassen man has been charged with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of his sister on May 8, reportedly firing hundreds of rounds, according to charges filed on Tuesday in Carver County District Court.
Joseph Thomas Ness, 21, allegedly killed his sister Noelle Ness, 25, in their Chanhassen home at 3732 Landings Drive just off Lake Minnewashta, according to court documents. Carver County deputies originally responded to a fire alarm and en-route learned of the shooting, according to Sheriff Jason Kamerud.
A neighbor called the police around 2:20 p.m. May 8 after Ness’ mom, Alyssa, ran to their home saying “Joey shot and killed Noelle.”
At approximately, 3:05 p.m., a different homeowner, approximately a half-mile north of the Ness residence in Hennepin County, called 911 and said that a white male had walked onto her property from the public trail that bordered her property. The caller said that the male, later identified as Ness, said “Please help me. I need your help. I need you to call the police for me. I just killed my sister. I want to surrender peacefully. I am unarmed.” The second neighbor then called 911. Deputies arrived and arrested Ness without further incident at approximately 3:15 p.m., the complaint said.
Deputies found hundreds of spend rifle casings, bullet holes in the walls and many windows shattered by gunfire. Ness shot from his bedroom into his sister’s room across the hall, the complaint said. Twelve spent rifle casings were found near Noelle’s bed. Paramedics pronounced Noelle dead at the scene.
Through a subsequent search warrant, six rifles including AR-15 and AK-47 variants, ammunition and high capacity drum magazines were seized.
No motive for the killing has been provided, and the Carver County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension continue to investigate.
On May 11, 2021, the Carver County District Court set cash bail or bond is set at $1 million with conditions or may post cash bail or bond at $2 million with fewer conditions, including that he makes all future court appearance and remains law abiding.
Ness’ first appearance is set for 10:30 a.m. May 21.