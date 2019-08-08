The sudden closing of the Chanhassen Perkins Restaurant earlier this week, took customers by surprise.
On Tuesday, Aug. 6, someone posted on the website NextDoor: "Perkins Chanhassen. Does anyone know why this restaurant closed? Seems like it was always busy for breakfast at least," to which others responded.
"Oh no! I just check the Perkins website and its not even listed!"
"I heard this morning that Perkins filed for bankruptcy."
"Oh no! I was just there Saturday!"
Perkins and Marie Callender's LLC is selling its company according to a press release.
The company has filed for Chapter 11 restructuring to facilitate a sale.
According to Chanhassen Community Development Director Kate Aanenson, the Perkins Restaurant closing surprised the city, too, and had not received any prior notice.
"Perkins & Marie Callender’s (together with certain affiliates and subsidiaries, collectively, the 'Company'), today announced that it has executed an Asset Purchase Agreement with Perkins Group LLC for the sale of its Perkins’ business and a segment of its Foxtail bakery business.
In order to facilitate the sale, the Company has voluntarily commenced Chapter 11 proceedings under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.
As part of the restructuring process, on August 4, 2019, the Company closed 10 Perkins and 19 Marie Callender’s underperforming locations. All remaining restaurants will be open and operating as usual and guests can expect to continue to enjoy the great food and hospitality for which Perkins and Marie Callender’s are known."
The handprinted sign on the entry doors of the Chanhassen Perkins apologize for the closing and refer customers to go to the Chaska Perkins Restaurant at 184 Pioneer Trail.