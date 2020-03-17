The city of Chanhassen has closed its City Hall, Public Works building, the Rec Center and Senior Center in response to COVID-10, according to the city's Facebook page.
The closures are to help slow the spread of COVID-19 within the general population. Those facilities will be closed until April 6. City officials will reevaluate the situation at that time to determine whether the buildings can reopen for business, according to the city.
All city commission meetings and non-essential city activities will also be canceled for the remainder of March.
Phone lines and online business communication will remain open until further notice.
For more information and updates, visit the city’s COVID-19 webpage at www.ci.chanhassen.mn.us.