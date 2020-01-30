The Chanhassen Morning Rotary Club launches its annual Influencer Series on Thursday, Feb. 5, with Amanda Weber, minister of Music and the Arts at Westminster Presbyterian Church, Minneapolis.
Weber will talk about her work with Voices of Hope, a women's prison choir at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Shakopee. She founded the choir which has grown from 15 to more than 50 singers, spreading a message of hope and transformation into the broader community.
What: Rotary Influencer Series – Amanda Weber
Where: American Legion Post 580, 290 East Lake Drive, Chanhassen.
When: Feb. 5, from 7 to 8 a.m.
All are welcome to attend.
Weber has degrees in music from Luther College, Yale University, the University of Minnesota. In addition to directing the adult choir and expanding the church's vision of the arts as a tool for healing and justice, Weber said she is inspired weekly through her work with the Voices of Hope.
Other Influencer Speakers in February include:
- "The Art of Persuasion and Getting to Yes," with Stevie Ray of Stevie Ray's Improv Company—Feb. 12;
- "Challenges & Opportuntiites Facing Climate Change," with Rod Fisher, retired R&D manager and school teacher—Feb. 19;
- "One Bottle, One Starw, One Bag At a Time," with Angelina Amerigo, Miss Heart of the Lakes 2020—Feb. 26.
Since its founding in 1987, the Rotary Club of Chanhassen has been dedicated to Rotary International's mission to provide service to others, promote high ethical standards, and to advance world understanding, goodwill and peace through its fellowship of business, professional and community leaders.
For more information, contact Ladd Conrad at ladd@mtmad.com.