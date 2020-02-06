The Rotary Club of Chanhassen launched its annual Influencer Series on Feb. 5, with Amanda Weber, minister of Music and the Arts at Westminster Presbyterian Church, Minneapolis.
Weber described her work with Voices of Hope, a women's prison choir at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Shakopee. She founded the choir which has grown from 15 to more than 50 singers, spreading a message of hope and transformation into the broader community.
The Influencer Speakers continues in February with:
- "The Art of Persuasion and Getting to Yes," with Stevie Ray of Stevie Ray's Improv Company, Feb. 12
- "Challenges & Opportunities Facing Climate Change," with Rod Fisher, retired R&D manager and school teacher, Feb. 19
- "One Bottle, One Straw, One Bag At a Time," with Angelina Amerigo, Miss Heart of the Lakes 2020, Feb. 26
Since its founding in 1987, the Rotary Club of Chanhassen has been dedicated to Rotary International's mission to provide service to others, promote high ethical standards, and to advance world understanding, goodwill and peace through its fellowship of business, professional and community leaders.