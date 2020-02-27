The city and its newest commission, the Chanhassen Economic Development Commission, recently hosted a community outreach event.
Local business owners and residents were invited to the Feb. 19 open house at the Chanhassen Rec Center. It was an effort by the EDA to make its purpose known and to promote and support the Chanhassen business community.
Approximately 20 owners of local businesses attended the open house, according to Chanhassen Finance Director Greg Sticha, including property management; an office supply store; an automotive business; a furniture/homegoods store; and restaurant.
The next step for the EDC is to develop its goals for the coming year and present them at the Chanhassen City Council’s April 13 meeting.
The members of the commission include Chair Jim Sanford, Steve Stamy, James Ebeling, Adam Schafer and Kathleen Donovan.
Sanford said his motivation to join the city’s EDC was from his own experience as an attorney working with business owners and entrepreneurs, as well as being a small business owner himself. He and his family have lived in Chanhassen since 1996.
‘TRUNK COMMUNITY’
“I’ve seen a lot of change in that time,” Sanford said. “It’s a different place than what it was, and when the mayor mentioned this as something I might do, I thought about it. Over the years I have done a lot of volunteer work with my church, the school sports teams, yet nothing for the city.
“I thought with my background, and I am also on a bank board so I see finance matters as well, this would be a good role to fill.”
Since joining the commission and looking into the city’s economic health, Sanford has observed that “Overall, we’ve got over 15,000 jobs in Chanhassen. It’s a healthy community with room to grow. There is good job creation here and compared to other cities our size, we compare favorably.”
One thing he has heard from residents is that “We’re a bit of a trunk community,” Sanford said. “It’s a place where we drive to places and put things in our trunk, meaning that people would like to see a downtown that is more walkable.” At the open house, one person stressed the need for more fine dining restaurants in the city.
CURLING
Sanford is also interested in creating a feeling of community. As an avid curler, he admires the work that Chaska did to establish the Chaska Curling Center. “There was a pent-up demand,” Sanford said.
He used to drive several miles to curl, first to St. Paul, then to Blaine. He appreciates having the Chaska Curling Center close to home.
“It’s given downtown Chaska, a fantastic shot in the arm,” Sanford said. “It was a unique way to facilitate the community feeling.”
Kathleen Donovan is also a commission member. She has a master’s in architecture and currently works for a company that helps entities, from school districts to Fortune 500 companies, monetize their assets. She’s been a Chanhassen resident for seven years; she lived in Eden Prairie for 17.
“I moved to Chan because it’s a small town, but not too small,” Donovan said. “It’s a great environment for raising kids and has a good school district.
“But with teens who are starting to take care of themselves, I was looking for opportunities to be more engaged in the community. When I saw the commission advertised in the paper, I thought with my background and skill set, it might be a good thing to look into.”
At the open house, Donovan was most struck by the concerns that local businesses want help in engaging with other businesses in town, to be known for what they’re doing, and ways of networking.
“How do you start relying on your neighbors to help build up your business?” is a question Donovan receives, as well as “How do you bring in others from outside the community?”