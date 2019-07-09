Competitors came out in force for July 3-4 contests sponsored by the city's Parks and Recreation department during the Fourth of July festivities.

Audrey Schwantz, recreation supervisor provided a list of the contests and category winners.

Chalk It Up

Ages 10 and under 

  • Most Difficult: Ethan Alberts, Chanhassen
  • Most Creative: Easton Kurtt and Oaklee Kohler, Chanhassen

Ages 11-15

  • Most Difficult: Blake and Parker Aurich, Plato
  • Most Creative: Kayla Stevenson, Eden Prairie

Ages 16 and up

  • Most Difficult: Kate Warfield, Erin Dahl, and Briana Eckhoff, Edina, Chanhassen, and Eden Prairie
  • Most Creative: Liz Osman and Lauren Moe, Eden Prairie and Chanhassen

Sand Sculpture

Ages 10 and under

  • Most Difficult: Reed, Grant and Kaylee Breeggemann, Chanhassen
  • Most Creative: Autum Ueland, Chanhassen

Ages 11-15

  • Most Difficult: Sam Stukenborg, Victoria
  • Most Creative: Kayla and Lydia Stevenson, Eden Prairie

Ages 16 & Up

  • Most Difficult: Justin Ueland, Chanhassen
  • Most Creative: Hannah Bottcher, Lauren Daly, and Maddie Stenzel, Mankato

Kids Fishing

Ages 5-9

  • Smallest Fish: June Annis
  • Longest Fish: Alden Go
  • Heaviest Fish: Leila Ren

Ages 10-15

  • Smallest Fish: Kay Ross
  • Longest Fish: Josh Costello
  • Heaviest Fish: Josh Costello

Adult Fishing

Northern Pike

  1. Tim Martin, 34.5 in.
  2. Tom Witham, 34 in.
  3. Shelley Geske, 33.5 in.

Large Mouth Bass

  1. Tim Martin, 21 in.
  2. Anders Olson, 16 in.
  3. Helena Way, 15.75 in.

