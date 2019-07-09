Competitors came out in force for July 3-4 contests sponsored by the city's Parks and Recreation department during the Fourth of July festivities.
Audrey Schwantz, recreation supervisor provided a list of the contests and category winners.
Chalk It Up
Ages 10 and under
- Most Difficult: Ethan Alberts, Chanhassen
- Most Creative: Easton Kurtt and Oaklee Kohler, Chanhassen
Ages 11-15
- Most Difficult: Blake and Parker Aurich, Plato
- Most Creative: Kayla Stevenson, Eden Prairie
Ages 16 and up
- Most Difficult: Kate Warfield, Erin Dahl, and Briana Eckhoff, Edina, Chanhassen, and Eden Prairie
- Most Creative: Liz Osman and Lauren Moe, Eden Prairie and Chanhassen
Sand Sculpture
Ages 10 and under
- Most Difficult: Reed, Grant and Kaylee Breeggemann, Chanhassen
- Most Creative: Autum Ueland, Chanhassen
Ages 11-15
- Most Difficult: Sam Stukenborg, Victoria
- Most Creative: Kayla and Lydia Stevenson, Eden Prairie
Ages 16 & Up
- Most Difficult: Justin Ueland, Chanhassen
- Most Creative: Hannah Bottcher, Lauren Daly, and Maddie Stenzel, Mankato
Kids Fishing
Ages 5-9
- Smallest Fish: June Annis
- Longest Fish: Alden Go
- Heaviest Fish: Leila Ren
Ages 10-15
- Smallest Fish: Kay Ross
- Longest Fish: Josh Costello
- Heaviest Fish: Josh Costello
Adult Fishing
Northern Pike
- Tim Martin, 34.5 in.
- Tom Witham, 34 in.
- Shelley Geske, 33.5 in.
Large Mouth Bass
- Tim Martin, 21 in.
- Anders Olson, 16 in.
- Helena Way, 15.75 in.