Chanhassen's newest restaurant, called Tequila Butcher, opened Monday. Tequila Butcher is located at 590 79th St. W., the former site of Applebee's.
Restaurant owners Tony and Rheata Donatell also have restaurants Whiskey Inferno, Savage; Bourbon Butcher, Farmington; and Burgers and Bottles and Volstead House Whiskey Bar & Speakeasy, Eagan. Each restaurant has its own concept, with a different atmosphere, menu and craft liquors.
Tequila Inferno offers an extensive bar, offering agave, tequila, mezcal and pechuga. The menu has a southwestern flair, including chops and smoked meats, "Texas Twinkies," paella, even shrimp and grits.
In addition to the main restaurant and bar, Tequila Burcher also includes a speakeasy called the Sockdollager, tucked in the back of the dining room. It's only open to adults after 4 p.m.
In addition to the clubby feel, the speakeasy has a 1920s-style phone booth, and a locked bank vault filled with a collection of rare whiskeys. There's also a four-season porch with a fireplace.
"We are just asking for patience and feedback as we are still in training," Tony Donatell said last week, when the restaurant hosted three nights of a soft opening. "We were closed Sunday to prepare for opening week. Monday, we are open for good."