The forecast is mild for the 27th annual Feb Fest at Lake Ann on Saturday, Feb. 1.
“We’ve looked at the forecast and it’s going to be great weather, warm and nice,” said Priya Tandon, recreation supervisor for Chanhassen Parks and Recreation, who is looking forward to overseeing her first Feb Fest.
“We’re all really excited that it’s going to be a nice day, a great winter festival and a chance to come out and enjoy the fresh air,” Tandon said.
Feb Fest is between noon and 3 p.m. Feb. 1 and is free of charge. Everyone gets a free raffle ticket upon entering the frozen lake. Those participating in the ice fishing contest pay a fee of $10 per person. The fishing contest is from 1-3 p.m.
Earlier in the day, the Rotary Club of Chanhassen will be drilling approximately 1,000 ice fishing holes in Lake Ann, and as a co-sponsor, will run the popular fishing contest.
Ice fishing
The ice fishing contest runs from 1-3 p.m. Save time and buy your ice fishing ticket online.
Go to www.ci.chanhassen.mn.us through Friday, Jan. 31. Buy tickets online and be eligible to win a $100 gift card from Cabin Fever Sports. Tickets are also available at City Hall.
Tickets purchased online before Jan. 27, should have been mailed. Tickets purchased online Jan. 27, can be picked up at “will call” on the ice, day of the event beginning at 10:30 a.m.
Tickets are $10 each. Each person is allowed to fish from up to two holes; a ticket is required for each hole. Affix your ticket to your fishing pole or tip-up during the contest. Chanhassen Boy Scouts will be selling bait on the ice.
The top 50 largest fish (measured by weight) will receive prizes. All bass are ineligible for the contest, as well as northerns between 24-36 inches in length. Any fish prizes that are not awarded for largest fish will be drawn in the raffle. All fish will be released immediately after weigh-in.
Door Prizes
There are $3,000 in total door prizes. Pick up one free door prize ticket, per person, as you enter the event. You must be present to win. Drawings begin at 1 pm. You may win more than one door prize, but you may only win one of the top 50 fish prizes.
Family fun
Beginning at noon, there will be dog sled rides, fat tire bikes for riding on ice and snow, an ice skating pond, push sleds on the ice, snowshoeing, and sledding, horse-drawn wagon rides, a kids scavenger hunt by the Riley Purgatory Creek Watershed District and concessions in the Chanhassen Rotary warm up tent.
The Rotary will also be selling beer, hot cocoa and pop. Chanhassen Boy Scout Troop 330 is selling s’mores kits, and everyone can warm themselves by the bonfire on the ice or in the Rotary tent.
Medallion Hunt
The 2020 Medallion Hunt contest has a new sponsor this year, Charter Bank of Chanhassen. Clues for the medallion hunt were released one by one each day beginning at 9 a.m., Monday, Jan. 27, posted on the door of Charter Bank at 455 Pond Promenade, and on the city of Chanhassen website at .ci.chanhassen.mn.us/.
The successful medallion hunter will receive a $500 gift package of gift cards and coupons and more from local businesses.