Bundle up and head to downtown Chanhassen for the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony.
The event takes place in City Center Park, with the official lighting of the Christmas tree set for 5 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7.
Deputy Mayor Dan Campion and his family will be on hand to flip the switch. Once that happens, Santa will emerge from his workshop, ready for requests and photos with visitors of all ages.
Once the tree is lit, families can visit Santa, meet his live reindeer, enjoy holiday refreshments, s’mores around the bonfire, and view this year’s award-winning gingerbread house entries.
The tree lighting event is co-sponsored by The Mustard Seed Landscaping and Garden Center, SouthWest Metro Chamber of Commerce, and BuyChanhassen.