Venue ribbon-cutting
Kent Roers, at center, co-founder of Roers Companies, cut the ribbon for the Venue apartments grand opening on Oct. 24. Among those pictured, immediately to Roers' left, are Chanhassen City Manager Todd Gerhardt and Chanhassen Mayor Elise Ryan.

 Submitted photo
 

The new Venue apartment building at 541 West 78th Street in downtown Chanhassen held its grand opening Oct. 24. According to a press release, the 134-unit building is already more than 50 percent leased.

The apartment complex opened for resident move-ins on Sept. 15, with 70 units already leased, and with 57 residents already moved in.

The Venue has studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with a rent range of approximately $1,100 to $2,500. Roers Companies built the Venue, and its sister company, Core Living, will manage it. LHB Architects and Stevens Construction participated in $32 million project.

 
 

