The new Venue apartment building at 541 West 78th Street in downtown Chanhassen held its grand opening Oct. 24. According to a press release, the 134-unit building is already more than 50 percent leased.
The apartment complex opened for resident move-ins on Sept. 15, with 70 units already leased, and with 57 residents already moved in.
The Venue has studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with a rent range of approximately $1,100 to $2,500. Roers Companies built the Venue, and its sister company, Core Living, will manage it. LHB Architects and Stevens Construction participated in $32 million project.