On Jan. 13, the Chanhassen City Council approved an update to the city’s slow/no wake ordinances.
City Engineer Charlie Howley will be authorized to issue the slow/no wake restrictions when Lotus Lake hits 896.3 feet, from its previous restriction of 896.8. The update also established slow/no wake limits for Lake Lucy and Lake Minnewashta, which previously had no official slow/no wake restrictions. Now Lake Lucy is at 957.24 feet, and Lake Minnewashta at 945 feet. There is no change for Lake Susan, at 957.24 feet.
The City Council voted 4-0 to approve the ordinance revision. Councilor Dan Campion was absent.
The slow/no wake issue was brought forward a year ago when a group of Lotus Lake residents voiced concerns about public safety and shoreline erosion from wake surfing boats. Since then, city staff worked with the DNR to establish the recommended modifications.
Before taking the vote, the council held a public hearing. Several residents addressed the council.
Bill Moffley spoke on behalf of the Lotus Lake Conservation Alliance. “I endorse the lowering of the lake levels,” he said. “Lowering the number will not reduce the availability to the lake ... it will go a long way to encourage common courtesies. If we took more drastic measures, we would lose property values.”
Steve Donen and Mark Von Oven also spoke in support of the ordinance revision.
Chuck Peterson said he didn’t understand the erosion issues. “A lot of people on Lotus Lake have their grass right down to the lake and it gets really wet when it rains, but you know that is how they decided to develop their property. And if you develop that property and you have 25 people out of 250 that created this because of an erosion issue, I think it’s heading in the wrong direction for that.”
Larry Koch and JoAnn Syverson both said they appreciated the city’s attention to their concerns of erosion, but felt the restriction should be even lower, suggesting 895.8 feet to accommodate the wakes.
The city’s next step is to submit the ordinance for final DNR approval. There is a 120-day review period, and Park and Recreation Director Todd Hoffman said he expects the ordinance will come back for final council approval in May.
UNDERSERVED MARKET
A concept for a mixed-use housing and service retail development was presented to the Chanhassen City Council at its Jan. 13 worksession. The property is approximately 7 acres, located between Family of Christ Lutheran Church and property owned by Love 4 One Another Charities.
Liv Horneland of Bluff Creek Partners spoke first providing an overview of the property. Over the years, Bluff Creek Partners has considered different developments for the property, Horneland explained, but its hilly topography has made finding a suitable use challenging. In the past the developer has explored commercial/industrial uses for the property.
She introduced Kurt Hainbecker of North American Properties, a developer who is proposing a mixed-use development. Horneland said the development could create a community neighborhood with apartments, service retail and offices, all within walking distance of the Chan Recreation Center, Family of Christ church, the Stone Creek Drive office complex, a daycare, the Paisley Park complex and General Mills.
“This is an opportunity for a really cool neighborhood,” Horneland said.
“Chanhassen is an underserved apartment market,” Hainbecker said. “This proposal is conducive to the area and would connect to the service retail coming next door. It would have an urban, suburban feel, similar to The Venue. Hainbecker said his company has looked at a variety of apartment layouts and is proposing a building with 220 apartments, with one-level parking and four residential levels, including a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units,
“There’s more people becoming renters,” Hainbecker said, “not just college kids. If you look at the profile of The Venue renters, the average age is 40. They’re not people in their first jobs. They are people who want a more carefree lifestyle, or divorced people who want to stay close to their families and schools. Very few children live in these properties. That trend is continuing in this market. That’s what this location deserves.”
Mayor Elise Ryan asked if retail would be part of the apartment building proposal. Heinbecker said that retail would be next door in a building next door to the east, for smaller retail and service retailers.
Another potential use for the property Horneland said, could be memory care facility, offering 24-hour care and pointed to a growing need for families wanting to keep elderly parents nearby.
“It’s great to have eldercare right in your community,” Horneland said. Currently, the city has two memory care facilities, BeeHive Homes of Excelsior at Highway 5 and 41, and memory care facilities in the new Riley Crossing Senior Living at Aldrich Drive and Great Plains Boulevard.
Ryan directed City Planner Kate Aanenson to continue talks with Horneland and Hainbecker.