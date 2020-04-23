Three Chanhassen City streets are slated to undergo repair later this summer.
On April 13, the Chanhassen City Council voted 5-0 in favor of accepting the 2020 City Pavement Rehabilitation Project, and will conduct a virtual public hearing on Monday, April 27.
According to the staff report, the scope of the 2020 City Pavement Rehabilitation Project originally identified six neighborhood areas with a collection of streets to be rehabilitated, seven miles in all. They were referenced in the city’s five-year Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) finalized last November. These older streets were not built to current standards, and over the years, have only had crack sealing, patching, and seal coats maintenance, according to a city report.
Those street areas are Trappers Pass; Choctaw Circle; Redwing Lane; Lake Lucy Road, east of Powers Boulevard; Kurvers Point Road, west of Highway 101; and Marsh Drive, north of Rice Marsh Lake and south of Highway 5.
The city has sent letters to those residents informing them of a public hearing scheduled for the City Council’s April 27 virtual meeting.
The updated feasibility study shows the budget will only allow for work on three streets this summer. Trappers Pass, Choctaw Circle, and Redwing Lane are being considered for work, but the final decision will be made by the City Council, said Charlie Howley, public works director. The remaining three street areas would get improvements in 2021.
The city will pay for the street reconstruction projects from the recently approved franchise fee, levy, the revolving assessment fund and special assessments. The city’s practice is to assess 40% of the proposed street costs to the benefiting property owners. City utility funds will fund required utility improvements.
Once council decides which three streets will be improved in 2020, a neighborhood meeting is scheduled for June 30, followed by an assessment meeting and awarding the construction contract. Construction is scheduled to begin in late July and completed sometime in November 2020.
STREET TALK
In 2018, then-Public Works Director Paul Oehme provided City Council with an overview of the general condition of city streets. Since 1991, the city has tracked the condition of the city’s streets through its Pavement Management Program (PMP). City streets and trails are evaluated every three years and graded on a pavement condition index (PCI), on a scale from 100, representing a new street, to 0, a gravel road.
The city generally tries to maintain an overall grade, or PCI of 70 for city streets. Based on those findings, streets are put on a priority list and a maintenance schedule.
In 2018, Oehme said, the average rating of city streets was at 70, and generally in good condition. But he also pointed out that about 60 percent of city streets were constructed in the 1980s and 1990s and were showing their age. To meet the needs of street maintenance, the city would have to raise an additional $1.3 million a year.
Since 2018, with adjusted numbers and costs, that figure increased to $1.7 million.
FRANCHISE FEE
To increase funding for the street maintenance program, the City Council instituted a franchise fee last year. The council had discussed franchise fees since 2017 to increase funding for the pavement management program.
That decision was the result of two years of council discussions and a series of public hearings, meetings and listening sessions. On Oct. 28, 2019, the council approved the franchise fee with a 3-1 vote to fund pavement management.
As a result, earlier this year, Chanhassen residents saw a $10 monthly franchise fee in their February 2020 utility statements — $5 for electric and $5 for gas — or $120 a year, raising $1.7 million of the total $3.6 million needed for PMP each year.
Additional street funding comes from the city’s general fund and street assessment program.