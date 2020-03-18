The Chanhassen City Council announced Wednesday that it will have a special meeting at 5 p.m., Friday, March 20 in the City Council Chambers at City Hall.
The purpose of the meeting is to adopt Resolution 2020-18 declaring a local Peacetime Emergency due to the COVID-19 Health Pandemic, said City Manager Todd Gerhardt.
The approval requires a simple majority vote of members present, to be effective as of 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 upon the declaration of Mayor Elise Ryan via Proclamation No. 2020-01.
The City Council is required to adopt Resolution No. 2020-18 within three days of the Mayor's Proclamation to extend the state of emergency beyond that initial three-day time period. This declaration of a local emergency will invoke the city's disaster plan, which would relate to anything necessary for response to and recovery from the emergency.
Ryan said Chanhassen joins its neighboring cities of Chaska, Carver and Victoria in doing so.
"Our City Council didn’t have a regularly scheduled meeting this week," Ryan said. She signed the resolution yesterday, and in accordance to law, the council has three days to ratify it, which it will do at 5 p.m. Friday
The reason for the resolution is to give the city flexibility to ensure that the city's emergency plans are in place. In the event the council has business that needs approval, the council could meet via Skype. The resolution gives us that flexibility."
Ryan will also issue a statement at the Friday meeting about the Covoid-19 emergency. The council meeting and her address will be broadcast on Mediacom, as regular council meetings are. Aware that a lot of people don't have Mediacom, the city will also livestream the Mayor's address on the city's Facebook, and post it on the city website.
Gerhardt reminded residents that City Hall and other city buildings are locked down but residents can call or email city departments. There is a rotating staff at the city hall, Gerhardt said. Anyone who wants to drop off building permits during office hours may do so by knocking at the city hall entrance where a city employee will take their permits.
“Every (city) department has one staff member on duty,” Gerhardt said. “Public works employees are working in shifts of three. The city offices will be closed until the end of March, and all commission meetings are cancelled.