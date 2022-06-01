Aaron Busch might be best known around the Chanhassen Fire Department for always having a smile on his face. He was recently recognized as the city’s 2022 Firefighter of the Year.
For Busch, 29, receiving the award was “completely shocking.” He is very honored to have received the title of firefighter of the year, he said, adding many people go an entire career without attaining the honor.
“I love doing this job so much and I want to gain as much experience as possible,” Busch said. “It’s just such a rewarding thing to be a part of.”
Busch has been with the department for six years. He graduated from Luther College in 2015 where he studied theater, sociology and health. Law enforcement and fire service run in his family. His uncle was on the Jordan Fire Department for about 38 years and his dad was in law enforcement for almost 30 years. He knew when he graduated that he wanted to follow in their footsteps.
One of the most challenging aspects of being on the department is when the pager goes off. While it does interrupt family time, his wife, Robyn, is understanding that it’s what he loves to do, Busch said.
It’s also difficult when he is working an overnight shift and the department gets several calls in the middle of the night, because the next day he needs to be at his day job at 6 a.m.
“Anytime that pager goes off you do just drop what you’re doing and leave,” Busch said. “It’s a sacrifice … but it’s a rewarding sacrifice.”
For his day job, Busch works full-time for Eden Prairie Schools doing grounds maintenance. He works part-time at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres doing security. He is also in the United States Coast Guard as a reservist out of Duluth.
According to Busch, his fire service “just feels right,” he said. “When we go on these calls and help these people on their worst day… it’s just the satisfaction of getting the job done and taking care of the residents.”
GREAT ATTITUDE
According to Fire Chief Don Johnson, Busch has gained a lot of experience in a short period of time based on the number of hours he works at the department. What really set him apart was his general attitude, he said, adding Busch has a great time with whatever it is he’s doing and is always eager and willing to learn.
“He’s just always smiling,” Johnson said. “He’s got a great attitude and that’s what we’re looking for in firefighter of the year.”
The nominations for firefighter of the year come from fellow firefighters in the department. The officers read each of the submissions and Busch was unanimously selected for the award. For Johnson, it was fun to present the award at the annual banquet because Busch had no idea it was coming.
Busch is “just a great example of what we’re looking for in any young, excited person just out there having fun serving the community,” Johnson said.
CONTINUED LEARNING
About half of the department, including Busch, is certified as a fire apparatus operator. He drives the fire engine and ensures that firefighters get to their call safely, a job he takes seriously. Busch values continually learning, and is currently working toward certifications on the fire truck and as a medical technician.
Firefighters have to learn to trust each other quickly, Busch said. The department is like a family and members need good relationships with each other because their lives depend on it a lot of the time, he said.
“I have everyone’s back no matter what, whether it be a basic medical or a full blown structure fire,” Busch said. “Teamwork is huge.”
Busch lives in Chanhassen with his wife. When he isn’t working, he enjoys being outside and is an avid gardener. He and his wife enjoy spending time together and traveling.