The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum in Chanhassen is in the early stages of planning a new entrance and welcome center.
The new entrance opening is planned for 2025, according to Arboretum Director Peter Moe. If the Arboretum is successful in raising the funds, the new welcome center would tentatively open in 2026.
Some of the goals of the new welcome center is for it to “act as a gateway into the Arboretum” and “maintain the rustic and charming feel of the current AppleHouse and the overall Arboretum vernacular,” according to a Request for Proposals (RFP.)
The Arboretum’s existing entrance doesn’t accommodate the current number of visitors and creates traffic backups and safety issues, according to Moe. Meanwhile, Arboretum attendance has continued to increase, reaching 500,000 visitors annually.
The Arboretum studied upgrading its current entrance, about a half mile west of Highway 41 along Highway 5, with a stoplight. However, when determining that was not possible, it shifted its focus to moving the entrance about a mile farther west, to the Minnewashta Parkway and Highway 5 intersection.
Continued population growth is increasing congestion on Highway 5 and area roads, prompting the creation of the Arboretum Area Transportation Plan (AATP). The AATP is a corridor traffic management, safety and phasing plan that includes the roads surrounding the Arboretum, according to a Carver County webpage dedicated to the project. It is a partnership between the County Public Works Division, The Minnesota Department of Transpiration (MnDOT) and the cities of Victoria, Chanhassen and Chaska.
As part of the plan, MnDOT would install a four-way stoplight at the of Minnewashta Parkway/Highway 5 intersection. The highway would also be expanded to four lanes in that area. The Arboretum would also build a road off that intersection, leading to the new welcome center.
The improvements to Highway 5 would be funded by MnDOT and Carver County, according to Moe.
WELCOME CENTER
The Arboretum’s current welcome center is the Oswald Visitor Center. The proposed welcome center would incorporate the Arboretum's popular AppleHouse, in a new building near the proposed Minnewashta Parkway entrance, but located outside of the gatehouse. There would be parking and people will be able to visit the welcome center without having to pay the gate fee or be a member, Moe said.
The existing AppleHouse, is located at the Horticultural Research Center on Rolling Acres Road, across Highway 5 and down the road from the main Arboretum campus. The AppleHouse sells apples grown on the Arboretum’s 40 acres of orchards and apple-related gifts such as baking mixes, pies and apple peelers. It also sells squash, pumpkins, gourds, grapes and other Arboretum produce.
The current AppleHouse is basically a farm equipment shed that customers can visit in the fall. The number of customers has increased and the Arboretum has outgrown the building, Moe said. The parking lot fills up quickly and traffic starts to spill out onto Rolling Acres Road.
While apple sales are not the Arboretum’s main objective, the revenue helps to fund the apple breeding program, Moe said.
The current AppleHouse worked great for a number of years, said Jim Elskamp, the farm manager and research coordinator for the Arboretum’s Horticultural Research Center (HRC). As the AppleHouse got busier, it become more difficult for HRC staff to get their work done with fall being a busy time for them, he said.
The proposed AppleHouse “will also help to alleviate pressure at the research center,” Elskamp said. “It'll be nice to open things up a little bit and allow the research staff to have… a little freer movement.”
According to Elskamp, the aim of the renovations is to give visitors a more modern space to shop not only for apples and other goods, but also get a glimpse of the Arboretum before they even step foot inside the gates.
Elskamp hopes the proposed building will improve the flow in the AppleHouse, noting the current space gets very crowded. He acknowledges it is a challenge for any business to move locations and get the visitor ship to follow. Some people have visited the current AppleHouse for 25 years, he said, adding it can be hard to make that change.
“We have a fabulous customer base. I think that they'll be excited to see it,” Elskamp said.
The exact size and full budget of the welcome center/AppleHouse is still being determined, but according to a Request for Proposals (RFP) the estimated total cost of the project is $8,385,000. The new building would be largely funded by private donations and the pre-design is already fully funded, Moe said.
The Arboretum sought proposals for the building up until Jan. 10, according to the RFP.
The process will start out with a concept design. Next comes the pre-design phase, in which the architect will ask questions about the Arboretum’s vision, how the space will be used, and how many customers it anticipates, Moe said.
OUTREACH
The new building would feature more room for apple sales; educate the public about the Arboretum's 100-year-old apple breeding program; and promote the site's different gardens and programs.
According to Moe, one of the greatest benefits of the new building would be that it will be accessible year-round. The current AppleHouse is only open August through December. Being open year-round would lead to increases in revenue.
Ultimately, “it's more of an outreach facility, telling people about the Arboretum programs,” Moe said.