The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum connects with the community in many ways. One of those is through its outreach program, Growing Good, designed to engage children in the Twin Cities metro.

Growing Good is a work experience program for urban teens. The team is called Growing to Lead and this year, consists of two 16-year-old interns and one adult facilitator. The program uses the garden as a tool to create teenage skills development and opportunities, according to the Arboretum’s website.

