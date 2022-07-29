The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum connects with the community in many ways. One of those is through its outreach program, Growing Good, designed to engage children in the Twin Cities metro.
Growing Good is a work experience program for urban teens. The team is called Growing to Lead and this year, consists of two 16-year-old interns and one adult facilitator. The program uses the garden as a tool to create teenage skills development and opportunities, according to the Arboretum’s website.
Growing Good has been partnering with Parents In Community Action (PICA) Head Start for around five years, according to Randy Gage, the Arboretum’s youth education manager. The objective of this partnership is to create a gardening experience for children in the PICA Head Start program.
Engaging children early
The partnership aims to get children involved with planting and caring for a garden in ways that are age appropriate and in their own space, Gage said. The partnership is a six-week program at seven Twin Cities PICA Head Start locations, which is based in Hennepin County.
“Our world needs people to care for and understand plants and the role of plants in the ecosystem,” Gage said. “I think that caring for and understanding about plants can never start too early and in fact…it's better if it starts as early as possible in a child's life.”
This experience is important for children because it’s a building block for their scientific foundation, said Erica Bock, the program’s intern facilitator. It allows them to make basic observations and hypotheses about what they think will happen with the plants, she added.
“The kids are so excited about it,” Bock said. “They love the idea of gardening and digging in the dirt.”
What works well with the partnership is that it puts teenage leaders in charge of the instruction instead of adults. It is successful as a leadership opportunity because young children really look up to and respect teenagers, Gage said.
On July 22, Growing to Lead held a Growing Good Planting Party at the PICA Head Start Donald M. Fraser Early Childhood Family Development Center in Minneapolis. During the event, the preschoolers learned to plant tomatoes, peppers and a variety of herbs.
According to Brenda Sieh, the literacy and curriculum specialist for PICA, it is always looking to partner with different agencies in the community to enhance the agency. The partnership with the Arboretum helps the children to learn about science, gardening and how to love nature, she added.
“The kids are always excited about these activities,” Sieh said.
To further the experience, Sieh hopes to start bringing the children on fieldtrips to the Arboretum so they can get a better understanding of what it is. The agency needs to start looking for different things it can do to bring these resources to the children, she said.
Beyond learning about nature, the children are also learning about how to take turns, share and how to be responsible since they’ll need to take care of the plants when the interns are gone, Sieh said.
Opportunity at the Arb
Not only is the partnership great for the children, it’s also beneficial for the interns. They are able to get positive feedback through the experience, Gage said. When they share what they know with the children, rather than with adults, they feel more like an expert.
“It feels…lower risk and higher reward for our young people,” Gage said. “It's just been magical over the years.”
The Growing to Lead interns not only participate in the Arboretum’s early childhood programs, they also plan their own lessons and order necessarily plant materials for the activities at the PICA Head Start sites.
This year, the interns built 24 raised beds for six of the sites. One of the sites already had new beds installed last summer. The team will do two to three engaging activities with the children throughout the summer. The rest of the time, the preschoolers and PICA Head Start staff have the garden to visit, take care of and watch grow.
The partnership has grown over the years to include virtual programing, teacher trainings and Plantmobile visits during the school year. This school year, the partnership is piloting three new early childhood Plantmobile programs, according to a release. The Plantmobile program features hands-on plant activities in the classroom.