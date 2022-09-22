The League of Women Voters Eastern Carver County hosted a candidate forum Sept. 15 for the two open seats on the Chanhassen City Council.
Jerry McDonald, Andrew Soudbash and Mark von Oven are in the running for the seats. All three candidates attended the forum.
McDonald is a self-employed attorney and is currently on the City Council, first elected in 2008. Soudbash works at Camp Fire Minnesota, a youth development organization. Von Oven is a senior vice president of analytics and insights and is the chair of the Chanhassen Planning Commission, appointed in 2020.
The forum consisted of a 90 second opening statement, questions with up to 90 seconds for each answer and a 90 second closing statement.
Topics discussed at the forum included affordable housing, street improvements, council member responsiveness, the role of city government, communicating with people of different viewpoints, law enforcement and the future of Chanhassen.
The forum can be viewed on the city’s website, chanhassenmn.gov/departments/administration/city-clerk/meeting-agenda-minutes.
Law enforcement
When asked how should city council members address citizen complaints regarding responsiveness from law enforcement, McDonald said that there were a couple of incidents within the city when that became an issue. The council has worked with the Carver County Sheriff’s Office to get more transparency and talks regularly about policing within the community, he added. For the past two years he has gone on ride-alongs with sheriff’s deputies.
Von Oven said he would make sure the council is acknowledging and following through on citizens’ complaints.
“On the whole we have to measure whether or not the responsiveness overall from law enforcement and the relationship that we have with Carver County is acceptable for the citizens of this community,” von Oven said. “If not, then we likely need to invest in that.”
Soudbash said body cameras are a good way to keep officers accountable. He also stated that he is a supporter of less lethal programs where officers don’t use a firearm.
Response to community
When asked what expectation citizens should have for council responsiveness to citizen concerns, von Oven said they should have “absolutely high expectations.” He said he will be responsive to citizens phone calls, emails and Facebook posts. The app SeeClickFix is another resource citizens can utilize that takes the burden off local officials, he added.
According to Soudbash, “it is the council's job to address any concerns that its citizens brings up.” SeeClickFix is a direct line to the city, he added.
McDonald said there is an opportunity for the public to address the council before each of its meetings, as well as an action form they can fill out to get a more personal response. In all his years on the council, he has been reachable by phone and email, he said.
“I think that the council members have been responsive to people to listen to what they have to say and what their concerns are,” McDonald said.
Strategic initiative
When asked what strategic initiative he would push for, von Oven said he would like to see the city be outward with ideas and embrace feedback from the community. He would like for more people to attend meetings, whether in person or digitally.
“If we can't physically get them here, we need to find digital ways to get their voices here so that this community, not the City Council, is the one that brings Chanhassen forward into the next decade,” von Oven said.
Soudbash echoed von Oven’s remarks. He said he would push for more people to get involved in local government. Once some people get involved, eventually more people will start participating, he said.
“It's a snowball effect and then you start to build your community,” Soudbash said.
McDonald said at the beginning of each year the council member will make a list of their priorities. The council then takes the list and weighs it to determine what is most important within the community.
“It is a good way to begin to set the strategic initiatives for the coming year,” McDonald said. “I would just continue that process because it does vary year to year.”
An additional candidate forum will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 25 at the Chanhassen American Legion Post 580, located at 290 Lake Drive East in Chanhassen.
The election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 8.