Carver County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
June 6
At 9:29 a.m. deputies responded to a Kerber Boulevard address in Chanhassen for an assault report. A 13-year-old Chaska girl was arrested for threats of violence/harassment.
June 7
At 10:09 a.m. deputies responded in Chanhassen for a report. A Chanhassen man was arrested for domestic assault by strangulation and domestic causing fear.
At 11:33 a.m. deputies responded to the 700 block of Pleasant View Rd. in Chanhassen for a disturbing the peace report. A Richfield man was cited for disorderly conduct.
June 8
At 1:48 a.m. deputies responded to the 400 block of W 79th St. in Chanhassen for an assault report.
At 4:52 p.m. deputies responded to the 500 block of Lake Dr. in Chanhassen for a theft report. A Chanhassen woman was cited for shoplifting.
At 9:32 p.m. deputies responded to the 500 block of W 79th St. in Chanhassen for an alcohol related traffic report. A Lexington, Kentucky woman was arrested and cited for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated/driving under the influence.
June 9
At 5:00 p.m. deputies responded to a Saddlebrook Trail address in Chanhassen for an assault report.
At 9:51 p.m. deputies responded near the intersection of Highway 5 and County Road 11 N. in Victoria for a drug violation report. A 16-year-old Shakopee girl was cited for underage consumption, seat belt, open bottle and underage possession; a 15-year-old Plymouth boy was cited for obstruction and seatbelt; a 16-year-old Chanhassen girl was cited for obstruction, seatbelt and underage consumption; a 15-year-old Chanhassen girl was cited for obstruction, seat belt and underage consumption; a 16-year-old Eden Prairie boy was cited for speed, underage possession, open bottle and drugs.
June 10
At 7:41 a.m. deputies responded to the 8900 block of Crossroads Blvd. in Chanhassen for a theft report.
June 11
At 1:15 a.m. deputies responded to the 1500 block of Hartwell Dr. in Carver for a property damage report.
At 7:51 p.m. deputies responded to a Northwest Boulevard address in Victoria for a criminal report. A Victoria man was arrested for misdemeanor domestic abuse no contact order violation.
June 12
At 6:33 p.m. deputies responded to the 800 block of W 78th St. in Chanhassen for a theft report.