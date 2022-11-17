Carver County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
Nov. 7
Officers responded at 5:25 a.m. to a fire call at the 1600 block of Community Drive in Waconia.
Officers responded at 7:24 a.m. to a fire call at the 7300 block of Kurvers Point Road in Chanhassen.
Officers responded at 7:39 a.m. to a fire call at the 700 block of Flying Cloud Drive in Chanhassen.
Officers responded at 11:55 a.m. to a property damage accident at Audubon Rd/Coulter Blvd in Chanhassen.
Officers responded at 7:50 a.m. to a call in the 1400 block of Community Drive in Waconia. A 14-year-old male was arrested on felony dangerous weapons possession on school property and felony second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.
Nov. 8
Officers responded at 2:44 a.m. to a call to Highway 5/Highway 101 in Chanhassen. An adult male from Excelsior was arrested on felony aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon and felony fourth-degree intentional property damage.
Nov. 9
Officers responded to a call at 12:10 a.m. to Highway 7/Highway 25. A Hutchinson man was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession.
Officers responded to a two-vehicle accident at 5:30 p.m. at Galpin Blvd/78th St W. The accident involved an adult female from Chanhassen and an adult female from Eden Prairie who was cited for driving without a license and failure to yield.
Officers responded to a fire call at 6:10 p.m. on Highway 5/Powers Blvd in Chanhassen.
Nov. 12
Officers were called at 8:50 a.m. to 409 Jefferson Ave SW in Watertown. An adult male from Mankato was cited for disorderly conduct and an adult male from Watertown was cited for disorderly conduct.
Officers were called at 12:07 a.m. to County Road 43/County Road 10 E in Laketown Township. An adult male from Chaska was arrested and cited for GM DAC-IPS and PM Failure to Signal.
Officers responded to a call at 12:07 a.m. at County Road 10 E/County Road 43 N in Laketown Township. An adult male from Waconia was cited for marijuana possession.