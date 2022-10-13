Carver County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
Oct. 3
At 6:11 p.m. deputies responded to the 6900 block of Hazeltine Blvd. in Chanhassen for a theft report.
Oct. 5
At 10:36 a.m. deputies responded to the 1600 block of Stieger Lake Ln. in Victoria for a theft report.
At 4:08 p.m. deputies responded to the 500 block of W 78th St. in Chanhassen for a drug violation report. A Hutchinson man was cited for misdemeanor driving after revocation and petty misdemeanor drug paraphernalia possession. A Hutchinson woman was cited for petty misdemeanor drug paraphernalia possession.
At 8:30 p.m. deputies responded to the 7200 block of Rolling Acres Rd. in Victoria for a missing person report.
Oct. 6
At 1:14 a.m. deputies responded to the 500 block of W 78th St. in Chanhassen for a drug violation report.
At 2:50 a.m. deputies responded near the intersection of Market Blvd. and W 79th St. in Chanhassen for a drug violation report. An Iowa man was cited for drug possession.
At 9:10 a.m. deputies responded to the 8900 block of Crossroads Blvd. in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 9:47 a.m. deputies responded to the 6900 block of Hazeltine Blvd. in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 10:05 a.m. deputies responded to the 7700 block of Century Blvd. in Chanhassen for an alcohol related traffic report.
Oct. 7
At 1:21 a.m. deputies responded near the intersection of County Road 101 and Pioneer Trl. in Chanhassen for an alcohol related traffic report. A Saint Paul man was arrested and cited for second-degree driving while impaired, test refusal and failure to drive in a single lane.
At 7:24 a.m. deputies responded to the 9100 block of Springfield Dr. in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 6:26 p.m. deputies responded to the 6200 block of Powers Blvd. in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 7:26 p.m. deputies responded near the intersection of Highway 212 and County Road 44 in Chaska for a drug violation report.
Oct. 8
At 1:57 a.m. deputies responded to the 9400 block of Great Plains Blvd. in Chanhassen for a drug violation.
At 9:25 a.m. deputies responded to the 3000 block of Dartmouth Dr. in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 11:55 a.m. deputies responded to the 6300 block of Dogwood Ave. in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 12:48 p.m. deputies responded to the 6300 block of Fir Tree Ave. in Chanhassen for a theft report.
Oct. 9
At 1:19 a.m. deputies responded near the intersection of Highway 212 and County Road 101 in Chanhassen for a drug violation report. A Chanhassen man was arrested for felony drug possession and drug paraphernalia possession and carrying/possessing a pistol without a permit.
At 12:28 p.m. deputies responded to the 1300 block of Stieger Lake Ln. in Victoria for a criminal report. A Waconia man and woman were cited for fishing without a license.
At 8:31 p.m. deputies responded near the intersection of Highway 5 and Stieger Lake Ln. in Victoria for an alcohol related traffic report. A Victoria man was arrested and cited for gross misdemeanor third-degree driving while intoxicated and test refusal.
At 9:01 p.m. deputies responded to the 6200 block of Arbor Ln. in Chanhassen for a vehicle theft report.