Carver County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the following calls between Jan. 2-6. This is not a complete list of incidents.
January 2
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
This All-Access Subscription provides access to all areas of the swnewsmedia.com including all content from all 6 newspapers:
Looking for a Print Subscription with Digital Access? Click Here.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|12-Month
|$48.00
|for 365 days
|24-Month
|$86.00
|for 730 days
|7-Day Pass
|$4.99
|for 7 days
Do you already have a paid subscription to any of the SWNewsMedia newspapers? If so, you can Activate your Premium online account by clicking here. Activation will allow you to view unlimited online articles each month. To activate your Premium online account, the email address and phone number provided with your paid newspaper subscription needs to match the information you use in setting up your online user account. If you are having trouble or want to confirm what email address and phone number is listed on your subscription account, please call 952-345-6682 or email circulation@swpub.com and we'll be happy to assist.
Carver County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the following calls between Jan. 2-6. This is not a complete list of incidents.
January 2
At 6:00 p.m., officers responded to a report of a child custody dispute at the Kwik Trip on Crossroads Blvd. in Chanhassen.
January 3
At 9:55 p.m., a Watertown man was arrested for fleeing in a motor vehicle, speeding, and failing to stop at a stop sign. Additionally, at the time of his arrest his car’s rear lights were inoperable and his license had been revoked.
January 4
At 8:58 a.m., officers responded to an accident at Lake St. E. and Elm St. N. in Waconia.
At 12:48 p.m., officers responded to a report of the abuse of an adult in Watertown. A report was filed with the Minnesota Adult Abuse Reporting Center.
At 6:46 p.m., officers responded to a report of an accident resulting in property damage at Highway 284 S. and County Road 10 E. in Waconia.
January 5
At 8:31 a.m., officers responded to an accident resulting in property damage near Highway 5 and Bavaria Road in Victoria. One of the men involved in the accident was cited for making an illegal U-turn.
At 12:23 p.m., a 16-year-old at SouthWest Metro High School was cited for possession of tobacco products, which are prohibited in public schools.
January 6
At 3:12 p.m., officers cited a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old for possession of marijuana on Lotus Trail along Lotus Lake in Chanhassen.