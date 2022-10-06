Carver County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
Sept. 26
At 1 p.m. deputies responded to the 2400 block of Gunflint Ct. in Chanhassen for a drug violation report.
At 1 p.m. deputies responded near the intersection of Highway 5 and Commercial Ave. in Victoria for an alcohol related traffic report. A Chaska man was arrested and cited for driving while intoxicated.
Sept. 27
At 4:48 a.m. deputies responded to the 6600 block of Rocky Island Ln. in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 7:01 a.m. deputies responded to the 8400 block of Krey Lake Ct. in Victoria for a theft report.
At 7:25 a.m. deputies responded to the 8600 block of Ambergate Dr. in Victoria for a vehicle theft.
At 9:23 a.m. deputies responded to the 3700 block of Hickory Rd. in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 1:26 p.m. deputies responded to the 6600 block of Minnewashta Pkwy. in Chanhassen for a vehicle theft report.
Sept. 28
At 8:04 a.m. deputies responded to the 5500 block of Zumbra Ln. in Victoria for a theft report.
At 6:08 p.m. deputies responded to the 600 block of Southwest Village Dr. in Chanhassen for a theft report.
Sept. 30
At 2:51 a.m. deputies responded to the 600 block of Southwest Village Dr. in Chanhassen for a drug violation report. A Chanhassen man was arrested for third-degree possession of meth, fourth-degree possession of hallucinogens, fifth-degree possession of marijuana, fifth-degree possession of THC cartridges, underage drinking and possession of a fictitious driver’s license. A Bruce man was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.
At 7:55 a.m. deputies responded to the 300 block of Main St. E in Carver for a property damage report.
At 9:02 a.m. deputies responded to the 500 block of Flying Cloud Dr. in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 5:12 p.m. deputies responded to the 600 block of W 79th St. in Chanhassen for a property damage accident report. The hit and run accident involved a Victoria woman.
Oct. 1
At 2:58 a.m. deputies responded near the intersection of Highway 5 and Powers Blvd. in Chanhassen for an alcohol related traffic report. A Stewart man was arrested and cited for third-degree driving while intoxicated and failure to drive in a single lane.
At 8:17 a.m. deputies responded to the 3900 block of Country Oaks Dr. in Chanhassen for a vehicle theft.
At 8:31 a.m. deputies responded to the 3800 block of Leslee Curve in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 1:09 p.m. deputies responded to the 3800 block of Leslee Curve in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 1:26 p.m. deputies responded to the 500 block of W 78th St. in Chanhassen for a drug violation report. A 17-year-old Victoria boy was arrested for felony fifth-degree drug possession.
Oct. 2
At 1:17 p.m. deputies responded to the 500 block of Bighorn Dr. in Chanhassen for a criminal report. A Chanhassen man was arrested for harassment restraining order violation.
At 7:22 p.m. deputies responded near the intersection of Bluff Creek Dr. and Flying Cloud Dr. in Chanhassen for an alcohol related traffic report. A Shakopee man was arrested for driving while intoxicated.