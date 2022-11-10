Carver County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
Nov. 2
Nov. 2
At 8:06 a.m. deputies responded to the 12000 block of Salem Avenue in Benton Township for a burglary report.
At 11:30 a.m. deputies responded to County Road 51 and 150th Street in Benton Township for a child abuse report.
At 12:08 a.m. deputies responded to County Road 40/188th Street in San Francisco Township for a fire call.
At 2:11 p.m. deputies responded to the 15000 block of Green Meadows Circle in San Francisco Township for a fire call.
At 2:31 p.m. deputies responded to the 400 block of Pond Promenade in Chanhassen for a traffic accident. A man was cited for failure to stop.
At 10:48 p.m. deputies responded to the 2000 block of Woods Drive in Victoria for a child abuse call.
At 2:50 a.m. deputies responded to the 600 block of Flying Cloud Drive and arrested a man for felony fifth-degree drug possession and misdemeanor fourth-degree DWI.
Nov. 3:
At 4:40 p.m. deputies responded to the 1300 block of Lylewood Parkway in Carver for a theft call.