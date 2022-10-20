Carver County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
Carver County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
Oct. 10
At 8:18 a.m. deputies responded to the 1300 block of Lake Dr. W in Chanhassen for a theft report.
Oct. 11
At 9:31 p.m. deputies responded to a Lake Dr. W address in Chanhassen for an assault report.
Oct. 12
At 7:57 a.m. deputies responded to the 8900 block of Crossroads Blvd. in Chanhassen for a drug violation. A Chaska man was cited for petty misdemeanor drug paraphernalia possession and misdemeanor driving after revocation.
Oct. 13
At 2:49 p.m. deputies responded to the 600 block of 4th St. E in Chaska for a criminal report. A Mayer man was arrested for felony solicitation of a child through electronic communication to engage in sexual conduct.
At 4:31 p.m. deputies responded to a Chanhassen address for a sex crime report.
At 7:50 p.m. deputies responded to the 200 block of Broadway N in Carver for a theft report.
Oct. 14
At 12:59 a.m. deputies responded near the intersection of County Road 61 and Mount Hope Rd. in Chaska for an alcohol related traffic report. A Carver man was arrested and cited for third-degree driving while intoxicated in a property damage crash.
At 11:01 p.m. deputies responded near the intersection of Highway 7 and Old Market Rd. in Chanhassen for a drug violation report.
Oct. 15
At 12:25 a.m. deputies responded to the 500 block of Del Rio Dr. in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 2:15 a.m. deputies responded near the intersection of Galpin Blvd. and Timberwood Dr. in Chanhassen for a drug violation report. A Montrose man was cited for misdemeanor driving after revocation and a Mound man was cited for petty misdemeanor drugs.
Oct. 16
At 7:28 p.m. deputies responded to the 7800 block of Park Dr. in Chanhassen for a theft report.
