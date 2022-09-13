Carver County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
Aug. 29
At 3:43 p.m. deputies responded to the 7900 block of Market Blvd. in Chanhassen for a property damage accident report. The two-vehicle accident involved a Chaska woman and a 16-year-old Eden Prairie boy. No injuries or citations were reported.
At 5:29 p.m. deputies responded to the 400 block of Mission Hills Way E in Chanhassen for a drug violation report.
Aug. 30
At 9:22 a.m. deputies responded to a Sixth St. W address in Carver for an assault report.
At 10:25 a.m. deputies responded to the 8500 block of North Fairway Pt. in Victoria for a theft report.
Aug. 31
At 2:29 p.m. deputies responded near the intersection of Highway 5 and Dakota Ave. in Chanhassen for an alcohol-related traffic report. An Eden Prairie woman was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
At 4:10 p.m. deputies responded to the 9200 block of Kiowa Trl. in Chanhassen for a theft report.
Sept. 1
At 2:31 a.m. deputies responded to the 9600 block of Independence Cir. in Chanhassen for a report. A 16-year-old Chaska boy and a 17-year-old Chanhassen boy were cited for misdemeanor liquor violation/consumption by a person under 21 years, petty misdemeanor curfew violation and misdemeanor disorderly conduct. A 16-year-old Chaska girl, 16-year-old Chanhassen girl and 16-year-old Chaska boy were cited for misdemeanor liquor violation/consumption by a person under 21 years and petty misdemeanor curfew violation. A Victoria man was cited for misdemeanor liquor violation/consumption by a person under 21 years.
At 6:43 a.m. deputies responded to a River Birch Ct. address in Victoria for an assault report. A Victoria man was arrested for domestic assault/intimidation.
At 10:50 a.m. deputies responded to the 8700 block of North Bay Dr. in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 8:45 p.m. deputies responded to the 500 block of W 78th St. in Chanhassen for a drug violation report.
Sept. 2
At 3:36 a.m. deputies responded near the intersection of Kerber Blvd. and Saddlebrook Curve in Chanhassen for an alcohol-related traffic report. An Eden Prairie man was arrested for misdemeanor fourth-degree driving while intoxicated.
Sept. 3
At 2:33 a.m. deputies responded to a Chanhassen address for a sex crime report.
At 4:38 p.m. deputies responded near the intersection of Audubon Rd. and Weston Ridge Pkwy. in Chaska for a report. A Chaska man was arrested for gross misdemeanor weapons violation, felony removal of firearm serial number, misdemeanor improper carry of loaded firearm and petty misdemeanor possession for a small amount of marijuana.
At 6:11 p.m. deputies responded to the 900 block of Lake Dr. in Chanhassen for a vehicle theft report.
At 7:36 p.m. deputies responded near the intersection of Highway 5 and Highway 41 in Chanhassen for a criminal report. A Victoria woman was arrested for gross misdemeanor intent to escape motor vehicle tax and misdemeanor NPI.
Sept. 4
At 3:54 a.m. deputies responded to the 1700 block of Lake Dr. W in Chanhassen for an alcohol-related traffic report.
At 4:36 p.m. deputies responded to the 500 block of Lake Dr. in Chanhassen for a vehicle theft report.
At 6:56 p.m. deputies responded to a County Road 40 address in Carver for an assault report. A Carver woman was arrested for misdemeanor domestic assault.
Sept. 5
At 6:07 a.m. deputies responded near the intersection of Highway 5 and Dell Rd. in Chanhassen for a drug violation report.
At 2:03 p.m. deputies responded to the 10000 block of Great Plains Blvd. in Chanhassen for a drug violation.
At 3:13 p.m. deputies responded to the 900 block of Lake Dr. in Chanhassen for a theft report.
Sept. 6
At 3:19 a.m. deputies responded near the intersection of Lake Dr. and Main St. in Chanhassen for an alcohol-related traffic report.
At 4:53 p.m. deputies responded to the 80 block of W 78th St. in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 5:46 p.m. deputies responded to the 7900 block of Market Blvd. in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 8:56 p.m. deputies responded to a Hackberry Ct. address in Carver for an assault report. A Carver man was arrested for misdemeanor domestic assault.
Sept. 7
At 3:37 p.m. deputies responded to the 2200 block of Lyman Blvd. in Chanhassen for a criminal report. A 16-year-old Chanhassen boy was cited for possession of tobacco products on school grounds.
At 6:12 p.m. deputies responded to the 8100 block of Quamoclit in Victoria for a burglary report.
Sept. 8
At 12:40 p.m. deputies responded to the 2100 block of Stoughton Ave. in Chanhassen for a burglary report.
Sept. 9
At 3:26 a.m. deputies responded to the 8900 block of Crossroad Blvd. in Chanhassen for a drug violation report. A Glencoe man was arrested for felony fifth-degree drug possession and petty misdemeanor drug paraphernalia possession.
At 3:48 p.m. deputies responded to the 700 block of West Village Rd. in Chanhassen for a theft report.
Sept. 10
At 2:35 a.m. deputies responded near the intersection of Powers Blvd. and W 78th St. in Chanhassen for a drug violation report.
Sept. 11
At 1:22 a.m. deputies responded to a Tristan Dr. address in Victoria for an assault report. A 17-year-old boy was arrested for misdemeanor domestic assault, petty misdemeanor liquor consumption by person under 21 and misdemeanor obstructing legal process.
At 7:30 p.m. deputies responded to the 7800 block of Market Blvd. in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 8:27 p.m. deputies responded to the 800 block of W 78th St. in Chanhassen for an alcohol-related traffic report.
At 11:12 p.m. deputies responded to the 300 block of Broadway N in Carver for an alcohol-related traffic report. A St. Paul man was cited for disorderly conduct and a Carver woman was arrested and cited for third-degree driving while intoxicated and disorderly conduct.