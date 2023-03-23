Carver County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
March 13
Carver County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
March 13
At 12:42 a.m. deputies responded to a single-car accident involving a Excelsior man in Chanhassen.
At 8:37 a.m. deputies responded to a single-car accident involving a Lester Prairie woman in Young America Township.
At 4:22 p.m. deputies responded to a car accident involving a Watertown woman and Victoria man in Chanhassen.
At 5:26 p.m. deputies responded to a car accident involving a Richfield man and Maple Grove woman in Chanhassen.
At 10:38 p.m. a 17-year-old female was cited for disorderly conduct in Carver.
March 15
At 2:08 p.m. deputies responded to a car accident involving a Wayzata man and Young America man in Victoria.
March 16
At 6:11 p.m. deputies responded to a report of a single-car accident involving a Shakopee woman whose car went into the ditch in Laketown Township.
At 7:05 p.m. deputies responded to a single-car accident involving a Norwood Young America woman.
At 8:07 deputies responded to a hit and run incident in Young America Township.
March 17
At 10:52 a.m. a New Germany man was cited for failure to drive with due care in Waconia Township.
At 5:25 p.m. deputies responded to a car accident involving a Carver woman and Lester Prairie woman in Watertown Township.
At 6:23 p.m. deputies responded to a single-car accident involving a Monticello man in Hollywood Township.
At 6:34 p.m. a Glencoe man was arrested for violating an order of protection in Chanhassen.
At 9:30 p.m. deputies responded to a single-car accident involving a Mayer man in Waconia Township.
March 18
At 1:01 a.m. a Carver man was arrested for DWI in Dahlgren Township.
At 1:49 p.m. deputies responded to a car accident involving an Excelsior man who was cited for failure to yield.
March 19
At 1:20 a.m. a Norwood Young America man was arrested for DWI and misdemeanor drug possession.