Carver County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
Sept. 12
At 11:16 p.m. deputies responded to a Woods Dr. address in Victoria for an assault report. A Victoria woman was arrested for misdemeanor domestic assault.
Sept. 13
At 10:10 a.m. deputies responded to a Marshview Ct. address in Victoria for a criminal report. A Waconia man was arrested for misdemeanor DANCO violation.
At 4:21 p.m. deputies responded near the intersection of Kings Rd. and Minnewashta Pkwy. in Chanhassen for a criminal report. A Minnetonka man was cited for misdemeanor fishing without a license.
At 5:22 p.m. deputies responded to the 400 block of W 79th S in Chanhassen for a disturbing the peace report. An Eden Prairie man and woman, Chanhassen man and woman and a St. Paul man were cited for disorderly conduct.
Sept. 14
At 3:28 a.m. deputies responded to the 8200 block of Market Blvd. in Chanhassen for a report. An Oregon man was cited for misdemeanor trespassing.
At 1:43 p.m. deputies responded to the 300 block of Old Carver Rd. in Carver for a theft report. A Carver man was cited for shoplifting.
At 9:54 p.m. deputies responded near the intersection of Highway 212 and County Road 101 in Chanhassen for an alcohol related traffic report. A Richfield man was arrested for misdemeanor fourth-degree driving while intoxicated.
Sept. 15
At 10:18 p.m. deputies responded near the intersection of W 78th St. and Prairie Flower Blvd. in Chanhassen for a drug violation report.
Sept. 16
At 6:28 p.m. deputies responded to the 2200 block of Lyman Blvd. in Chanhassen for a criminal report. A 17-year-old girl was cited for possession of tobacco on school property.
At 8:04 p.m. deputies responded to the 7700 block of Chanhassen Rd. in Chanhassen for a theft report.
Sept. 17
At 12:57 a.m. deputies responded near the intersection of Bramble Dr. and Highway 101 in Chanhassen for a drug violation. A Chanhassen man was cited for possession of a small amount of marijuana, no proof of insurance and driving after revocation.
At 3:01 p.m. deputies responded near the intersection of Pioneer Trl. and Great Plains Blvd. in Chanhassen for an alcohol related traffic report. A Minneapolis woman was arrested and cited for second-degree driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle under the influence and an open bottle.
At 11:08 p.m. deputies responded to a Lakeside Dr. address in Victoria for an assault report.
Sept. 18
At 11:45 p.m. deputies responded to the 1500 block of Hartwell Dr. in Carver for a drug violation report.
Sept. 19
At 3:56 p.m. deputies responded to a Hartwell Dr. address in Carver for an assault report.
Sept. 20
At 7:28 a.m. deputies responded to the 200 block of Adam Cir. in Carver for a criminal report. A Chanhassen man was arrested and cited for a harassment restraining order violation.
At 10:57 a.m. deputies responded near the intersection of Great Plains Blvd. and W 79th St. in Chanhassen for a theft report.
Sept. 22
At 1:47 p.m. deputies responded to the 500 block of W 78th St. in Chanhassen for a traffic stop. An Eden Prairie man was arrested and cited for driving after cancelation-inimical to public safety.
Sept. 23
At 3:03 a.m. deputies responded to a Victoria Cir. address in Victoria for an assault report.
At 2:53 p.m. deputies responded to a Main St. W address in Carver for an assault report. A Chaska man was arrested for domestic assault by strangulation.
At 11:17 p.m. deputies responded near the intersection of Lakebridge Ln. and Highway 5 in Victoria for an alcohol related traffic report. A Shakopee woman was arrested and cited for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated, speeding and failure to drive in a single lane.
Sept. 24
At 3:26 a.m. deputies responded near the intersection of Highway 5 and Great Plains Blvd. in Chanhassen for a drug violation report.
At 8:46 p.m. deputies responded near the intersection of County Road 101 and Pioneer Trl. in Chanhassen for a report. A Duluth woman and a Mound woman were cited for underage drinking.
Sept. 25
At 2:49 a.m. deputies responded near the intersection of County Road 61 and County Road 101 in Chanhassen for a drug violation report. A Blaine man was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession and driving after revocation.
At 7:02 p.m. deputies responded to the 500 block of W 78th St. in Chanhassen for a theft report.