Carver County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
Feb. 6
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
This All-Access Subscription provides access to all areas of the swnewsmedia.com including all content from all 6 newspapers:
Looking for a Print Subscription with Digital Access? Click Here.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|12-Month
|$48.00
|for 365 days
|24-Month
|$86.00
|for 730 days
|7-Day Pass
|$4.99
|for 7 days
Do you already have a paid subscription to any of the SWNewsMedia newspapers? If so, you can Activate your Premium online account by clicking here. Activation will allow you to view unlimited online articles each month. To activate your Premium online account, the email address and phone number provided with your paid newspaper subscription needs to match the information you use in setting up your online user account. If you are having trouble or want to confirm what email address and phone number is listed on your subscription account, please call 952-345-6682 or email circulation@swpub.com and we'll be happy to assist.
Carver County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
Feb. 6
At 7:41 a.m. officers responded to a report of a car accident in Chanhassen involving a Chanhassen teen and a Waconia man.
At 8:12 a.m. officers responded to a three-car accident in Laketown Township involving two Victoria women and a Chaska woman.
At 10:54 a.m. officers responded to a single-vehicle accident involving a Shakopee man in Waconia Township.
At 5:03 p.m. officers cited a Chanhassen man for a child-restraint violation in Waconia.
At 5:11 p.m. officers responded to a report of a car accident in Victoria involving an Elk River man and Victoria woman.
Feb. 9
At 9:55 a.m. an 11-year-old boy was cited for misdemeanor disorderly conduct in Chanhassen.
Feb. 10
At 8:29 a.m. a Lakeville man with a felony fugitive from justice warrant was arrested in Chanhassen.
At 10:51 a.m. an Eden Prairie man was cited for displaying a fake ID in an attempt to purchase liquor.
At 3:28 p.m. a Waconia man was cited for misdemeanor fifth-degree assault.
Feb. 11
At 7:36 a.m. a St. Paul man was arrested for felony fifth-degree drug possession in Benton Township.
At 12:25 p.m. a Waconia man was arrested and cited for domestic assault.
At 7:22 p.m. officers responded to a report of a car accident involving a Waconia teen and a New Prague teen.
Feb. 12
At 1:24 a.m. a Chanhassen man was arrested for fleeing in a motor vehicle, speeding, and reckless driving. A second Chanhassen man was arrested for a Stearns County Warrant.
At 8:05 p.m. a Plato man was arrested and cited for domestic assault in Waconia.
At 8:45 p.m. a Chanhassen man was arrested and cited for domestic assault.