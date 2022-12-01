Carver County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
November 21
At 12:29 p.m. officers responded to the 600 block of Santa Vera Drive in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 1:30 p.m. officers responded to the 5000 block of Big Woods Boulevard in Dahlgren Township for a domestic report.
November 23
At 1:40 a.m. officers responded to the 10000 block of County Road 152 in Benton Township for an assault report.
November 24
At 1:22 a.m. officers responded to the 300 block of Angel Ave Southwest in Watertown for an assault report.
At 10:09 p.m. officers responded to the 8000 block of Allegheny Grove Boulevard in Victoria for a theft report.
November 25
At 8:50 a.m. officers responded to the 600 block of Jefferson Avenue Southwest in Watertown for a theft report.
At 9:57 a.m. officers responded to the 1000 block of Levi Griffin Road in Carver for a theft report.
November 27
At 1:34 a.m. officers responded to the 8000 block of Suffolk Drive in Chanhassen for an alcohol related traffic report.