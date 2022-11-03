Carver County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
Oct. 24
Oct. 24
At 12:38 p.m. deputies responded to the 7800 block of Park Dr. in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 4:09 p.m. deputies responded to the 1500 block of Hartwell Dr. in Carver for a theft report.
Oct. 25
At 6:36 p.m. deputies responded to the 7800 block of Market Blvd. in Chanhassen for a theft report.
Oct. 26
At 12:50 p.m. deputies responded to a Chanhassen address for a sex crime report.
Oct. 27
At 8:26 p.m. deputies responded to the 2400 block of Highway 7 in Chanhassen for a theft report.
Oct. 28
At 7:43 a.m. deputies responded near the intersection of Jonathan Carver Pkwy. and Spring Creek Dr. in Carver for a drug violation report. A Texas man was cited for petty misdemeanor drug possession.
At 4 p.m. deputies responded to the 7800 block of Kerber Blvd. in Chanhassen for a theft report.
Oct. 29
At 12:12 a.m. deputies responded to the 1400 block of Knob Hill Ln. in Chanhassen for an alcohol related traffic report. A 16-year-old Wayzata boy was cited for misdemeanor underage drinking and driving and misdemeanor liquor consumption by a person under 21 years old.
At 3:49 a.m. deputies responded to City Hall Plaza in Chaska for a theft report.
At 3:53 p.m. deputies responded to the 500 block of Flying Cloud Dr. in Chanhassen for a burglary report.
Oct. 30
At 5:18 p.m. deputies responded to the 800 block of W 78th St. in Chanhassen for a drug violation report. A Cologne man was arrested for drugs.
At 6:27 p.m. deputies responded to the 6900 block of Hazeltine Blvd. in Chanhassen for a theft report.
