Carver County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
Aug. 16
At 3:52 p.m. deputies responded near the intersection of County Road 101 and County Road 61 in Chanhassen for a property damage accident report. The two-vehicle accident involved a Chaska man and a Shakopee woman.
At 11:35 p.m. deputies responded near the intersection of Audubon Road and Lake Drive W in Chanhassen for a drug violation report.
Aug. 17
At 8:51 a.m. deputies responded to the 800 block of W 78th St. in Chanhassen for a property damage accident report. The two-vehicle property damage hit and run involved a Victoria woman and an unknown driver.
At 10:23 a.m. deputies responded to the 500 block of W 78th St. in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 2:47 p.m. deputies responded near the intersection of Highway 5 and Highway 101 in Chanhassen for a traffic stop report. A Minnetonka man was cited for driving after suspension and arrested for a Hennepin County warrant.
Aug. 18
At 8:58 a.m. deputies responded to the 7900 block of Kerber Blvd. in Chanhassen for a theft report.
Aug. 19
At 12:12 p.m. deputies responded to the 8200 block of Market Blvd. in Chanhassen for a bad check report. An Oregon man was arrested for false information, drugs, drug paraphernalia and stolen property.
At 2:48 p.m. deputies responded to the 7400 block of Powers Blvd. in Chanhassen for a report. An Excelsior man was cited for misdemeanor trespassing.
At 11:49 p.m. deputies responded to the 7600 block of Laredo Dr. in Chanhassen for a drug violation report. A Minnetrista woman was cited for petty misdemeanor drug paraphernalia.
Aug. 21
At 12:43 p.m. deputies responded to the 7100 block of Harrison Hill Trl. in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 3:47 p.m. deputies responded to a Utica Lane address in Chanhassen for an assault report. A Chanhassen woman was arrested for domestic assault and malicious punishment of a child.
At 7:51 p.m. deputies responded to the 500 block of W 78th St. in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 11:07 p.m. deputies responded to the 1400 block of W 78th St. in Chanhassen for a drug violation report. An Excelsior man was cited for petty misdemeanor drug possession.
Aug. 22
At 4:50 p.m. deputies responded to the 400 block of W 79th St. in Chanhassen for a theft report. A St. Paul man was cited for misdemeanor theft of gas/misdemeanor receiving stolen property, misdemeanor driving after suspension and misdemeanor unregistered motor vehicle. A Plymouth man was cited for misdemeanor receiving stolen property.
At 7:01 p.m. deputies responded to the 7600 block of South Shore Dr. in Chanhassen for a theft report. A Plymouth woman was arrested for felony theft.
At 8:54 p.m. deputies responded to the 1800 block of Main St. W in Carver for a disturbing the peace report. A Carver man was cited for disorderly conduct.
At 9:35 p.m. deputies responded to the 7600 block of Laredo Dr. in Chanhassen for a drug violation report. A 16-year-old Victoria boy was cited for petty misdemeanor drugs.
Aug. 23
At 8:08 a.m. deputies responded to the 1400 block of Park Rd. in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 1:38 p.m. deputies responded to the 500 block of W 78th St. in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 4:40 p.m. deputies responded near the intersection of Highway 5 and Bavaria Rd. in Victoria for a traffic stop report. A Burnsville man was cited for misdemeanor display/possession of a fictitious driver’s license and misdemeanor driving after revocation.
Aug. 25
At 6:49 p.m. deputies responded near the intersection of Erie Ave. and W 78th St. in Chanhassen for a disturbing the peace report. A Cass Lake woman was cited for misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
Aug. 26
At 2:18 a.m. deputies responded near the intersection of County Road 61 and County Road 101 in Chanhassen for a drug violation report. A Shakopee man was cited for misdemeanor drug possession and petty misdemeanor drug paraphernalia possession.
At 9:30 a.m. deputies responded to a Dogwood Road address in Chanhassen for an assault report. An Excelsior man was arrested for domestic assault and interfering with 911.
Aug. 27
At 4:01 a.m. deputies responded near the intersection of County Road 61 and Bluff Creek Dr. in Chanhassen for an alcohol related traffic report.
At 1:36 p.m. deputies responded to the 1400 block of W 78th St. in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 4:59 p.m. deputies responded to the 9100 block of Lakeside Dr. in Victoria for a theft report.
At 6:05 p.m. deputies responded to the 1900 block of Levi Griffin Rd. in Carver for an alcohol related traffic report. A Chanhassen man was arrested for driving while intoxicated/drugs. Two Eden Prairie men were cited for underage consumption.
Aug. 28
At 2:23 a.m. deputies responded to the 400 block of Summerfield Dr. in Chanhassen for a report. A 17-year-old Chanhassen girl, two 17-year-old Chanhassen boys, a 16-year-old Chanhassen boy, two 17-year-old Victoria boys, two 17-year-old Victoria girls, two 17-year-old Chaska girls, a 17-year-old Carver girl and a 16-year-old Chaska boy were all cited for misdemeanor liquor consumption by a person under the age 21.
At 6:04 a.m. deputies responded to the 8900 block of Crossroads Blvd. in Chanhassen for an alcohol related traffic report. A 17-year-old Edina girl was arrested for driving while intoxicated and a Chaska woman was arrested for drug and drug paraphernalia possession and obstruction and assault.
At 1:04 p.m. deputies responded to the 500 block of W 78th St. in Chanhassen for a theft report.
At 5:51 p.m. deputies responded near the intersection of Lake Susan Hills Dr. and Powers Blvd. in Chanhassen for a drug violation report.
At 6:58 p.m. deputies responded to the 7200 block of Paisley Ct. in Chanhassen for a disturbing the peace report. Two Chanhassen women were cited for misdemeanor disorderly conduct.