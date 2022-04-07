Paisley Park announced that Celebration 2022 is set for June 2-5.
After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the venue is looking forward to continuing the tradition with creative, excellent programming, according to a release.
With the state of live events being on hold up until recently, Paisley Park wanted to be confident that it would be able to host a successful in-person event without risking last-minute cancellation. According to the release, it will do everything it can to ensure that future Celebration announcements will be made further in advance.
Tickets for the event will go on sale Thursday, April 7. More details including guests will be revealed that morning. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit paisleypark.com.