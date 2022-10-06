The Chanhassen City Council unanimously approved the 2023 preliminary tax levy and budget at its Sept. 26 meeting.
The preliminary city levy is $13,575,000, a $911,924, or 7.2%, increase from the 2022 tax levy. The preliminary levy sets the maximum tax that the council can consider, but the final tax levy can be reduced.
The council also set its Truth-in-Taxation hearing for its Dec. 12 council meeting, starting at 7 p.m. At that meeting, the council will adopt its final budget and levy.
The council had two tax levy options to consider, a 5.2% increase or the 7.2% increase that was approved. The approved 7.2% increase includes a $250,000 park renovation levy which was not included in the 5.2% increase option.
Taking into account an assumed 16.48% increase in home value, the property owner of a $500,000 Chanhassen home in 2022 will see a $103 increase in annual property taxes, from $1,121 in 2022 to $1,224.
How does Chanhassen compare to other cities?
The city identified several comparable cities to Chanhassen, according to Finance Director Kelly Grinnell. Chanhassen’s proposed 2023 tax levy increase of 5.2% is towards the lower end of the spectrum and the 7.2% increase is towards the mid-range, she added.
Referencing average levy increases for several comparable cities over a six year period, Chanhassen has been historically low with a 3% average levy increase, Grinnell said. She noted that both the budget and levy plans are in line with the city’s strategic plan, which was adopted in 2021.
As the council looks beyond 2023, approving the 7.2% increase would project 7.2% increases over the next four years with 5% and 3% ranges in the following years, Grinnell said.
With a 7.2% increase, the city aims to smooth out levy increases and also fund the park renovations projects, Grinnell said. None of these projections are for sure, but it’s important to have them out there as potential items down the road, she added.
Support for 7.2%
Councilor Jerry McDonald said he supports the 7.2% increase with the understanding that council would work to bring the percentage increase down.
Councilor Lucy Rehm said many residents talk with her about funding trails and parks, which the city doesn’t have in place right now.
“I really want to have a little bit more wiggle room to figure out how we can do some of that work,” Rehm said. “I’m in favor of the 7.2% levy increase.”
Councilor Haley Schubert said there are a lot of unknowns in the economy and people are struggling with inflation costs. She emphasized that the council needs to do its due diligence over the next two months to bring the levy increase as low as it can.
When the council discusses the levy increase, it recognizes the importance of every dollar, Mayor Elise Ryan said. The city has faced challenges in the past because it focused on making the levy increase as minimal as possible and sometimes wasn’t planning for the future, which put the city in a challenging situation, she added.
“This is the preliminary levy and historically…councils have, you know, set it at the higher end and then worked over the next few months to do our due diligence working with staff to get it reduced,” Ryan said.