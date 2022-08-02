The filing period for mayor and two city council seats in Chanhassen in the upcoming general election opened Aug. 2. The filing period is open until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16.
Filing must be completed with the city clerk during normal business hours, 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m.- noon on Friday.
The mayor and city council members are elected at large and the term is four years. For more information, visit the city’s website at chanhassenmn.gov.
- Be a United States citizen
- Be a registered voter
- Be a resident of the city for at least 20-days prior to the general election
- Be at least 21 years of age
- Pay a $5 filing fee
- Complete an Affidavit of Candidacy (it must be notarized)
The primary election will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 9, and the general election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The polls will be open from 7 a.m.- 8 p.m. The city's municipal election is held in conjunction with the general election.