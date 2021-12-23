Two local girls were honored at the Dec. 13 Chanhassen City Council meeting for their courageous efforts to help save a child struggling in Lake Ann over the summer.
The Chanhassen Fire Department and city of Chanhassen gave Keagan Van Asten, 13, the Life Saving Award and Vivianne Kersten, 14, the Award of Merit.
It was an exciting night, said Chanhassen Fire Chief Don Johnson. After being the fire chief for almost eight years, it was his first opportunity to hand out civilian awards.
Johnson, who refers to his staff as the “hero club,” in honor of the 343 firefighters who died during the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, said he was proud to invite Van Asten and Kersten into the club.
On Aug. 20, Van Asten and Kersten were at Lake Ann Park with friends. They heard a mom yelling out into the lake for her son, a young boy who appeared to be swimming. The mom then walked out into the water and continued to yell at the boy, who appeared to be struggling in the water, Johnson said.
Van Asten ran out into the water to ask the mom if she needed help. The mom reportedly said “please save my son.” Van Asten swam off to the child and got him out of the water. She reported that he was limp when she arrived, Johnson said.
On the shore, Kersten got a cell phone from the group of friends and called 911. The Chanhassen Fire Department and the Carver County Sheriff’s Office came to the scene and did not have to perform any life saving measures on the child, Johnson said.
For how young Van Asten and Kersten are, they and their families should be very proud of their actions of getting involved and not just standing there, Johnson said.
“Between what you guys did that day, you potentially saved a life,” Johnson said.
Johnson awarded the two girls challenge coins, typically given in the military from a commander to someone who has done something special, he said.
“I’m going to shake your hand and you’re going to keep the coin so you’ll always remember who gave it to you and why you got,” Johnson said.
Mayor Elise Ryan acknowledged that it was a proud moment, not only for the two girls and their families, but also for the Chanhassen City Council and community. As a mother, she said she could imagine how scary it would be for someone to think that something was happening to their child.
“To look at two young ladies to jump into action and handle the situation as bravely as both of you did is something that is just truly remarkable,” Ryan said. “As a mom and a mayor, I couldn’t be more proud of you both.”
Both Van Asten and Kersten were honored to receive the recognition at the council meeting. The two found out about the civilian awards in the days leading up to the meeting.
“It feels pretty good,” said Kersten, a freshman at Chanhassen High School. “I’m pretty honored to receive this.”
According to Van Asten, an eighth-grader at Pioneer Ridge Middle School, she originally knew the situation was serious when she saw the mom of the struggling child start running into the water fully dressed.
Van Asten could see that he was bobbing up and down and clearly didn’t know how to swim. She also noticed that the mom was struggling quite a bit, so she decided to go out and grab him, she said.
“I grabbed him from her arms and just kind of brought him up,” Van Asten said.
Kersten acted fast on shore by calling 911. She could hear the child’s siblings yelling out for someone to call for help, she said.
Kersten’s mom, Jenny, said she is proud of both the girls. It was awesome that the kids were able to help out, she added.
“Knowing this group of kids, I wasn’t surprised that they sprang into action and just knew what to do and that they remained level headed and calm,” said Van Asten’s mother, Denise.
Jim Van Asten, who serves on the Chanhassen Fire Department as a captain, agreed with his wife. It’s nice to know that there are kids in the community that will take action, he said.