Chanhassen High School Eagle Scout receives scholarship

Chanhassen High School senior Christopher Patz was one of 23 Eagle Scouts selected by Northern Star Scouting to receive a $1,500 scholarship, according to a press release.
Patz earned his Eagle award as a member of Troop 3589, chartered to the Mt. Olivet Lutheran Church, where he served in many leadership positions.
Eagle is the highest award in Scouting. It requires years of effort to earn specific badges, serve in key leadership roles, as well as conduct a significant service project for the community. It is an honor achieved by about 6% of Scouts.
Some of Patz’s Scouting highlights include serving on the council’s week-long National Youth Leadership Training Course (Grey Wolf) for four years, being elected crew leader by his peers to navigate them through the mountains of Philmont, BSA’s National High Adventure Base in New Mexico, and acting as Senior Patrol leader for a Troop of 50 Scouts.
Northern Star awards $40,000 annually in Eagle Scout scholarships to candidates who have demonstrated outstanding troop leadership, scholastic achievement, and strong citizenship, the release stated. More than 120 applied for scholarships. Since the program began in 1990, more than $700,000 has been distributed.
More info at northernstar.org.