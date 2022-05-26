The city of Chanhassen holds its annual Memorial Day ceremony at noon Monday, May 30. The ceremony will take place in City Center Park, 7700 Market Blvd., Chanhassen.
The Memorial Day event is held in partnership with Chanhassen American Legion Post 580. Traditional Memorial Day cemetery services will also take place: Leach Cemetery at 7:45 a.m.; Chanhassen Pioneer Cemetery at 8:15 a.m.; and St. Hubert’s Cemetery at 10:15 a.m.
Retired Major Gen. Eugene R. Andreotti, United States Air Force, is the keynote speaker at the ceremony. He served as the military chief of staff to the governor and commanded more than 13,000 members of the Minnesota Air and Army National Guard, according to the city.
The military installation at Camp Ripley and Air National Guard bases in St. Paul and Duluth were also under Andreotti’s authority. He was commissioned as a second lieutenant in 1966 and completed undergraduate pilot training at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas in 1969. He is a command pilot with over 5,000 flying hours.
Andreotti retired in 2003. He lives in Bloomington with his wife, Nancy. They have two children and five grandchildren.
In retirement, Andreotti continues to support families of deployed Guard members, according to the city.
The Chanhassen Historical Society, at 391 West 78th Street, will also be open on Memorial Day from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.