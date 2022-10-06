Chanhassen Halloween Party

There will be trick-or-treating, games and more at the Chanhassen Halloween Party Oct. 29.

Scare up a good costume and get ready for Chanhassen’s 38th annual Halloween party 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Chanhassen Recreation Center.

The party will consist of trick-or-treating, carnival games, hayrides, face painting, a photo booth, “spooky rooms” and refreshments. There will be a Spooky not Scarrry Magic Show by Brian Richards from 6:30-7 p.m.

