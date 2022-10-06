Activate Your Digital Access - SWNewsMedia.com Newspaper Subscribers
Do you already have a paid subscription to any of the SWNewsMedia newspapers? If so, you can Activate your Premium online account by clicking here. Activation will allow you to view unlimited online articles each month. To activate your Premium online account, the email address and phone number provided with your paid newspaper subscription needs to match the information you use in setting up your online user account. If you are having trouble or want to confirm what email address and phone number is listed on your subscription account, please call 952-345-6682 or email circulation@swpub.com and we'll be happy to assist.
Scare up a good costume and get ready for Chanhassen’s 38th annual Halloween party 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Chanhassen Recreation Center.
The party will consist of trick-or-treating, carnival games, hayrides, face painting, a photo booth, “spooky rooms” and refreshments. There will be a Spooky not Scarrry Magic Show by Brian Richards from 6:30-7 p.m.
- Advertisement -
The cost of the party is $6 per child ages 2-12. Accompanying adults and children 1 years and younger are free. Registration is accepted at the door. Cash, check and credit cards are accepted. Online registration is encouraged. Pre-register for the party by Friday, Oct. 28 for expedited entry.