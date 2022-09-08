Chanhassen Senior Center celebrates 30 years

Ruth Lunde, middle, of the city’s senior commission, chatted with Susan and Walter Baker at the 30th anniversary open house for the Chanhassen Senior Center.

The city of Chanhassen calls itself a “community for life” and part of that entails helping its older residents to age in place. That is the purpose behind the Chanhassen Senior Center, located at 7700 Market Blvd., Chanhassen.

The Chan-o-laires senior choir performed a variety of popular and old-time tunes at the event.

