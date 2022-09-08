Chanhassen Senior Center celebrates 30 years

The city of Chanhassen calls itself a “community for life” and part of that entails helping its older residents to age in place. That is the purpose behind the Chanhassen Senior Center, located at 7700 Market Blvd., Chanhassen.
At an open house on Aug. 30, the senior center celebrated its 30th anniversary. Around 120 community members learned about the history of the center and what it offers, listened to the Chan-o-laires senior choir and enjoyed an ice cream sundae bar.
What does a milestone like 30 years mean? According to Senior Center Coordinator Mary Blazanin, it shows that Chanhassen is committed to staying connected with its ageing adult population and providing resources to keep them close to the community.
Behind the senior center
When the senior center was dedicated in 1992, the intention was to provide a safe and fun place for people 55 years and older. Today, that goal is the same. The center aims to provide education, social opportunities and a space that will build community and friendships, Blazanin said.
The center engages the community through trips, speakers, educational opportunities, meals, music and entertainment and by providing a meeting space.
“The main goal is to make sure that our seniors in Chanhassen are… continuing to be engaged and continuing to build friendships,” Blazanin said. “Especially for those folks who may otherwise isolate themselves, to give them a place where they belong.”
Use of the senior center has gone up over the years. In 2008, the center served over 3,200 seniors, Blazanin said. Before the pandemic in 2019, it served over 12,600 seniors. While attendance did dip after the pandemic, in 2021, over 9,000 seniors walked through the senior center’s door.
Community resource
The senior center also offers healthcare and health improvement-related programs, such as support groups for people who are caregivers, flu clinics and insurance counseling to help people navigate Medicare. It’s in an effort to give seniors a place to get those things taken care of without having to go outside of the community, Blazanin said.
“The biggest resource we offer is just that ability to develop a sense of community with people who also have a lot of the same interests and desire,” Blazanin said. “What we’re really trying to promote is helping people age well in place.”
While many communities have programs for youth, people 55 years and older can sometimes feel a little lost, Blazanin said, adding they want to do things but sometimes don’t know how to make that happen. She emphasized the importance of the senior center being there for those community members.
“What we really want our seniors to know is that they really can still be part of the community,” Blazanin said.
The senior center relies heavily on the work of volunteers in order for programs to run. Last year, over 100 people volunteered their time and energy, Blazanin said, adding the center couldn’t run without them. Local businesses and organizations, such as the Chanhassen Lions Club and the American Legion Auxiliary, also make the center’s efforts possible through sponsorships.
“It really is a group effort to make the senior center the success that it is,” Blazanin said. “We don’t work in a bubble.”