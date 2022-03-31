This year, 53 Chanhassen students participated in the annual Minnesota DECA State Career Development Conference in Minneapolis from March 6-8.
During the school year, approximately 3,500 Minnesota DECA student members take part in the organization’s events program, allowing them to compete in over 50 events focused in the areas of entrepreneurship, finance, hospitality, marketing and other related fields, according to a release.
The competitions are designed to simulate real-life business scenarios and test student’s academic understanding and skills development. After qualifying earlier this year, district winners put their talents to the test during the State Career Development Conference.
Students receiving state recognition include:
- Hallie Boorsma, third in Community Awareness Project
- Ella Bush, second in Sales Project
- Brenna Chase, third in Community Awareness Project
- Sophie Cook, second in Principles of Hospitality and Tourism
- Maddie Hauck, fourth in Career Development Project
- Kaylie Heno, fourth in Career Development Project
- Tara Hidding, second in Sales Project
- Gianna Kingsbury, third in Hospitality and Tourism Professional Selling
- Molly Maves, third in Financial Literacy Project
- Kourtney Miller, third in Financial Literacy Project
- Sami Milligan, third in Financial Literacy Project
- Carolyn Powell, third in Community Awareness Project
This April, Sophie Cook, Gianna Kingsbury, Maddie Hauck, Kaylie Heno, Hallie Boorsma, Brenna Chase, Carolyn Powell, Molly Maves, Kourtney Miller, Sami Milligan, Ella Bush and Tara Hidding will travel to Atlanta, Georgia to compete with more than 20,000 top students from around the world at the International Career Development Conference — the pinnacle of DECA competition, the release stated.