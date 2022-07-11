The 2022 Old National Bank Summer Concert Series is once again bringing tunes to town. The series takes place on Thursdays from 6:30 – 8 p.m. through August.
Attendees can bring their family and a lawn chair or picnic blanket to City Center Park Plaza, 7700 Market Blvd. in Chanhassen. The concert series will feature a variety of genres from swing to acoustic music.
Chanhassen Brewing company will provide beer and food trucks will be onsite at each performance. For more information, visit chanhassenmn.gov/departments/park-recreation/community-events/summer-concert-series.