Abbey Hauser is working hard to ensure that everyone’s voice is heard when it comes to rare diseases. She was recently named the newest addition to the EveryLife Foundation for Rare Diseases Board of Directors. The foundation is a national rare disease nonprofit.
Hauser, 27, of Chanhassen, has a genetic disorder called Classical Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS). It is a genetic connective tissue disorder that affects collagen in the body. She was diagnosed after suffering strange injuries, such as dislocating her knees rolling over in bed or coloring on the floor.
She considers herself lucky to have been diagnosed as a child. Most people are diagnosed anywhere from puberty to their late 20s.
UNDERSTANDING EDS
While EDS is not a degenerative disease, the effects of multiple injuries and trauma to the body accumulate over time, Hauser said, adding it can mimic what seems like degeneration. From puberty to the early 20s, symptoms ramp up and become prevalent.
There are 13 subtypes of EDS. Hauser compares her condition to a house. Most people are built with sturdy materials. Someone with EDS is built with faulty, or fewer, materials. While people with EDS may look sturdy or capable on the outside, even the smallest thing can cause an injury, she said.
Hauser, who moved to Chanhassen as a child and graduated from Minnetonka High School, studied kinesiology at the University of Minnesota and attended graduate school in Kentucky to study biomechanics.
She had issues with her knees while growing up. As she has gotten older, her spine became a big cause of pain. Gravity has caused stress fractures in her spine and her bone density is too low for surgery, unless it is an emergency.
In 2018, Hauser starting using more mobility devices, such as forearm crutches. These devices help her to stay active and she participates in adaptive sports such as cross country skiing and handcycling.
SPEAKING UP
As her symptoms became more prevalent, she decided she wanted to share that aspect of her life so she started writing a blog. After that she was contacted by a local advocate and got into advocacy herself. When she wanted to start advocating on the federal level she connected with EveryLife and got involved in its young adult program.
“I just thought that was a really good way to jump in because I knew it would be with peers that were my age and that were equally as driven and motivated to talk about these things,” Hauser said.
Hauser was welcomed to the board at its winter meeting at the end of 2021. She applied to fill the board’s young adult position and will serve a three-year term. In addition to her board work, she works part-time doing data entry, as a personal trainer with adaptive sports, and doing speaking engagements.
As a board member, Hauser is tasked with reviewing the foundation’s budget, as well as discussing different policies that the organization is focused on. The organization is geared towards public policy. The foundation also empowers patient advocates and organizations to engage with public policy and the drug development process, she said.
Hauser wants to ensure that the young adult voice is included in the conversation. Since being a part of the foundation, she has met many people who are respectful and excited to hear more of the young adult perspective. She hopes that her involvement encourages other organizations to include young people on their boards.
“But for one (organization) this big to kind of take it on sort of sets a really cool tone for what we can do and how many more voices we can include at the table,” Hauser said.
Many people have the misconception that someone with a rare disease can’t look healthy on the outside or be as active as she is, Hauser said. Even though she is active, her disease impacts every decision she makes throughout the day.
“I’m not ruminating on it, but it’s every choice that I make is almost rooted in rare disease,” Hauser said. “Whether it’s if I choose to do laundry before another event that I know that … my pain levels might be too high to go somewhere else.”
One of the things Hauser enjoys most about being a part of the foundation is knowing that her story will have an impact and will continue to make a difference. She doesn’t know whether her condition will have treatments or a cure within her lifetime, but she knows she can use her voice to advocate for better legislation, policies and drug development.
“That will eventually impact when it comes time to get a treatment or cure for my disorder,” Hauser said. “I find joy in just being able to use my voice and that my voice is respected and celebrated within this rare disease community.”
SEEKING PEERS
Hauser joining the board is one of the most exciting things to happen for the team, said Mark Dant, chair of the EveryLife Foundation for Rare Diseases Board. She is a powerhouse in leading people of all ages in empowering patient voice, he said.
Dant’s family has been a part of the rare disease community for 30 years. His son was diagnosed with a terminal illness when he was a little over 3 years old. Brain research science developed new therapy and his son is the longest-treated person in the world with his condition.
“What we’ve learned along the way is that it’s the empowerment of the patient voice that can change the system and motivates science and partnerships to bring therapy along,” Dant said.
Looking back on when Dant’s son was diagnosed, he and his wife were in their late 20s and early 30s. At the time, there were no peers for them to look to or talk to about their journey, he said. That’s one of the reasons why it’s exciting to see someone Hauser’s age step up in the rare disease community, he added.
“She can change lives through her voice and I think she’s going to do that,” Dant said.
With many rare diseases being genetically related, children are being diagnosed younger, which means that parents are also younger, Dant said. Those parents can see Hauser as a peer, rather than everyone on the board being about 25 years older than them, he added.
“You see someone that looks like you and has a similar journey as your family is going to have, you can relate better,” Dant said. “I think that’s where Abby will bring so many more of us together.”