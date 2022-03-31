The city of Chanhassen is hosting its 39th annual Easter Egg Candy Hunt on Saturday, April 16 at 9 a.m. at City Center Park, 7700 Market Blvd. in Chanhassen.
Children ages 12 years and younger can hunt for candy and eggs in three age categories: 4 years and younger; 5-8 years; and 9-12 years. Each participant will receive a bag with goodies inside for gathering candy and eggs. There is also a chance to find special eggs that are redeemable for prizes.
The candy hunt will be held rain or shine. Parents should bring their camera for a photo with the Easter bunny. Tickets are $6 per child. Pre-registration for the hunt is encouraged. Register at bit.ly/Chanhassenegghunt.
COLORING CONTESTThe city is also hosting a coloring contest. Entries must be turned in by Sunday, April 17. Coloring pages are free and available at City Hall, the Chanhassen Recreation Center and can be downloaded on the city’s website.
Entries will be judged according to age category, ages 0-12. Participation is free. Entries can be dropped off at Chanhassen City Hall or the Chanhassen Recreation Center by 3 p.m. Friday, April 15, at the Easter Egg Candy Hunt on Saturday, April 16 or submitted online by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, April 17. Online submissions can be made at bit.ly/Chanhassencoloringcontest.