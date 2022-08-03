Chaska Valley Family Theatre presents Shrek the Musical

 Photo by Steve Campbell

The Chaska Valley Family Theatre is bringing Shrek the Musical to the Chanhassen High School stage.

The musical will have matinee showings at 2 p.m. on Aug. 6 and 7 and 7 p.m. showings on Aug. 5 and 6. It will take place at Chanhassen High School, 2200 Lyman Blvd., Chanhassen. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students and seniors. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased online at www.cvft.org.

