Chaska Valley Family Theatre presents Shrek the Musical

The Chaska Valley Family Theatre is bringing Shrek the Musical to the Chanhassen High School stage.
The musical will have matinee showings at 2 p.m. on Aug. 6 and 7 and 7 p.m. showings on Aug. 5 and 6. It will take place at Chanhassen High School, 2200 Lyman Blvd., Chanhassen. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students and seniors. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased online at www.cvft.org.
Shrek the Musical is an hilarious fairy tale in which curses are reversed, monsters get the girls, donkeys and dragons find love and princesses are beautiful in all shapes and sizes, according to a press release. Director Kevin Berg has brought together a talented cast of local actors, including Michael Wesley, Amanda Marquis, Conor Johnson, Kendall Winship, and Joshua Malley.
All patrons over the age of two will be required to wear a mask over their mouth and nose while in the theater, regardless of vaccination status.