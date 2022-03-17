Each year, the city of Chanhassen searches for people to fill a number of internship positions, typically in its engineering department, said Assistant City Manager Matt Unmacht.
The number of positions the city hires depends on the budget, and this year the city is offering three internship opportunities.
Typical applicants for these positions are college students. The internships, which pay $18.50 to $20 an hour, are full time, Monday-Friday. Hours are flexible because much of the work depends on the weather. The city doesn’t have a firm due date for applications, because it never knows what kind of candidate pool is out there, Unmacht said.
“We get excited about these positions because … the people that we get coming in are, they’re usually pretty excited,” Unmacht said. “They’re younger people that are looking to get their hands dirty and get to work. So we always like bringing them on board.”
The internships duration is flexible, but will likely run through early September, depending on applicant’s availability.
THREE ROLES
The water resources/environmental intern’s main responsibility is to help with the city’s storm water inspections, including its catch basins and storm water ponds. The intern will also work with the city’s environmental resource specialist on vegetation management, data collection and invasive species work.
The engineering intern will assist with the administration of a number of street rehabilitation projects. The intern will measure and document quantities of removal, take project photos and videos, perform surveys and inspections. They will also help install, monitor and maintain traffic monitoring devices.
The geographic information system (GIS) intern is responsible for creating and editing GIS data in the city’s database. They are also responsible for producing GIS maps and running reports through GIS that city staff requests.
The city needs interns because the engineering department is busier during the summer months. The work is best done as an internship position because certain tasks don’t need a lot of experience and city staff are able to train them, Unmacht said.
While the positions don’t lead to a full-time position, the experience could lead to future opportunities, Unmacht said.
“I think it’s a cool opportunity for them to learn what it’s like to kind of answer that call,” Unmacht said. “(Internships) can be hard to come by, and it’s just good experience to get on their resume for a college student … or anybody who’s ultimately looking to get into the field.”
To apply for one of the three internships, visit bit.ly/Chanhassen_Jobs.