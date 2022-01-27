While I have always been open to the supernatural, I had never visited a medium or palm reader to learn about how the future might play out. I typically prefer to leave those things unknown.
However, when Andrea Aydt, a medium and palmist based in Chanhassen, reached out to me, I thought it could be a way to get out of my comfort zone and learn something.
Aydt’s business is called Spirit Communications and Company and she meets with clients out of cafes and coffee shops in the Chaska/Chanhassen area. For our reading, we met on a chilly evening at People’s Organic in Eden Prairie.
People seek palmists and mediums for many different reasons. They might be unsure of a big life decision, have lost a loved one, or are just curious about what the future holds. I went into my reading with an open mind, curiosity and sweaty palms.
Aydt, who has been practicing for about 25 years, studied my dominant hand to tell me about what she saw in my life now and my other to see what it will look like in the future. We discussed my career, relationships and future aspirations. She even picked up on a life event that was weighing heavy on my mind the week of my reading.
Aydt had a warmth and playfulness that made the experience comfortable. I stepped into the café thinking that people’s palms look more or less the same, but she took her time to explain to me what she saw in my hands that brought her to her conclusions.
Since she was young, Aydt has had an interest with “the other side,” and said she has been able to see and speak with spirits. From that young age she has had a “guide” with her that she can see and speak with. Her talents have blossomed from there, she said.
From across the table Aydt deciphered things about me that piqued my interest. One of the things she saw is that I am a worrier (and no I don’t think she came to that conclusion based solely on my sweaty palms). She read my tarot cards and gave me several opportunities to ask questions.
I’m not sure what exactly I was nervous about going into the reading. Possibly that it wouldn’t work or maybe that it would. Some people are hesitant to see a medium because they’re afraid of what might come up, such as when they’ll die, Aydt said. She assured me that no professional is going to try to scare their clients and people can also preface their reading with anything they don’t want to know about.
Since my reading in early January, I have thought a lot about what Aydt said. She affirmed some ideas I already had in mind for my next steps and allowed me to sit and really ponder my life in a way that I don’t think most people do on a typical weeknight.
As much as the reading was about looking into the future, it was also about self-reflection. Throughout my time with Aydt I was reflecting on what she had to say and seeing how it resonated with me. I enjoy trying new things and felt like my reading with her was a success.
Aydt is also a staple at Scream Town in Chaska. She has been doing readings at the spooky Halloween attraction for about 10 years. For anyone who is interested in speaking with Aydt, she can be contacted by email ghostlady8120@gmail.com, her website ghostlady.net or by phone 952-242-7886. She can provide references for anyone who is interested.