Due to staff testing positive for COVID-19, Chanhassen Dinner Theatres closed “The Music Man” one week early and delayed previews for “Footloose” one week to Feb. 4. Its official opening will be Feb. 11.
Four Chanhassen Dinner Theatres staff members tested positive for COVID-19, according to Public Relations Director Kris Howland. Those four people are among 75 people in the company the theater tests.
Since the theater reopened after its closure due to the pandemic, it has implemented strict protocols to protect staff and audience members. Ticket holders are required to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 72 hours prior to attendance and masks are required.
If an actor wakes up with a scratchy throat, they can’t come into the building until they’ve taken a PCR test and it comes out negative, Howland said. Whether it’s a positive COVID-19 case or a suspicion, it is treated the same way.
“When you have a small group of people that are responsible for putting on a big show like that, even if you are down four people, which was the case of what happened with us … it’s sort of a cascading effect,” Howland said.
The theater has been able to entertain 90,000 people and complete 215 performances since it reopened in July, Howland said.
“We’re proud of what we’ve done,” Howland said. “We're just doing the best we can to sort of keep moving the machine forward.”
The theater is continuing with its concert series and comedy shows as usual. Brindisi’s Pub is also open.
To purchase tickets for “Footloose” visit the Chanhassen Dinner Theatres website, chanhassendt.com.